    Microsoft Surface Neo Dual-Screen Laptop Launch Unlikely This Year

    By
    |

    Microsoft was expected to launch its much-anticipated laptop - the Surface Neo with the dual-screen feature. However, the company is yet to confirm its existence and it seems that the launch will not take place anytime soon. According to a new report, the company has decided to focus on Windows 10X's compatibility on single screen PCs instead of pushing it to dual-screen devices.

    Currently, the world is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine scenario and it's quite obvious for Microsoft to not dig into something new and hold the developments. The report suggests that the company has no plans to launch the dual-screen device in 2020.

    To recall, Windows 10X is a version of Windows 10 which was specially designed to work on touch-focused dual-screen laptops. Earlier reports were claiming that the company will launch the device this year, but the pandemic hit became the reason for dropping the plan.

    According to the CNBC report, an internal source told the publication that Microsoft is currently cancelling all the developments related to Windows 10X for dual-screen devices and the same for the Surface Neo. For now, the company will focus on implementing Windows 10X for single-screen devices only.

    Meanwhile, reports suggest that the company will launch Microsoft's Android-based dual-screen phone this year. Although the launch event might get delayed it will be launched in 2020. Back in January this year, the company has also released the developer tools for the device which help developers to build an ecosystem app for it.

     

    But the concern for the company is the broken supply chain issue due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. According to the recent reports, it seems that the supply chains are about to get back on track and the company will get back to its former state.

    Source

    Read More About: microsoft surface laptop news
    Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 13:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2020

