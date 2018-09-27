ENGLISH

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with minimal alterations leaked

Microsoft to unveils new products on October 2.

    Microsoft is expected to unveil some new Surface products at its October 2 event but reports hints towards only a few notable upgrades this year. However, the Surface Pro is said to see some enhancements this year. 

    Now, an alleged Surface Pro 6 has been leaked, hinting that the company is planning rather subtle alterations in terms of look and features. As shown in the pictures and video, the new Surface Pro doesn't seem to be as refreshed its precursor was at the time of the launch. However, few changes like the more rounded edges can be seen on the new iteration.

    Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with minimal alterations leaked

    The new model doesn't come with a USB-C port, which is quite surprising given the fact that all the previous reports claimed that the device will have this feature. In terms of hardware upgrades, there could be more upgrades under the hood where Microsoft is said to place the 8th generation Intel Core processor backed by 8GB of RAM.

    Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with minimal alterations leaked

    The company could also bring the same upgrades to its Surface laptop lineup, and could even release new color variants. A black version of the Surface Book 2 is also been rumored, though there's no confirmation whether the Microsoft will bring the variant.
    If the reports are to be believed, the October 2 event will be more about subtle product refreshes rather than entirely new products. All the new models announced at the October 2 event will go on sale by the end of the month.

    Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with minimal alterations leaked

    Besides, Microsoft recently announced its partnership with Adobe and SAP to introduce the Open Data Initiative (ODI) at the Microsoft Ignite conference. Together, the three longstanding partners are reimagining customer experience management (CXM) by empowering companies to derive more value from their data and deliver world-class customer experiences in real-time.

    Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with minimal alterations leaked

    To deliver on the Open Data Initiative, the three partners are enhancing interoperability and data exchange between their applications and platforms-Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform, Microsoft Dynamics 365, SAP C/4HANA and S/4HANA --through a common data model.

    Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with minimal alterations leaked

    The data model will provide for the use of a common data lake service on Microsoft Azure. This unified data store will allow customers their choice of development tools and applications to build and deploy services.

