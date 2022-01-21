Microsoft Surface Pro 8, Pro 7+ India Sale Set For February 15; Features, Price To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Microsoft has finally announced the Surface Pro 8 in the country which made its debut last year. On the other hand, the Surface Pro 7+ is now available for all consumers in the country. The Surface Pro 7+ was originally launched back in February 2021 but it was only available for commercial and educational organizations.

Both products are convertible laptops that can be used as tablets. The Surface Pro 8 is already up for pre-booking and Microsoft is also offering a free Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. Check here the features of both devices and availability details.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8, Pro 7+ Price And Sale Date In India

As mentioned above, you can get a free Surface Pro Signature Keyboard on pre-booking the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 from select retailers. Besides, both the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Pro 7+ will go on sale in India starting February 15 via authorised resellers and e-commerce sites such as Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, and more.

The price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 has been set at Rs. 104,499 for the Wi-Fi-only model, and Rs. 127,599 for the LTE model. On the other hand, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ will cost Rs. 83,999 for the Wi-Fi-only variant and Rs. 109,499 for the LTE model.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Features

The Surface Pro 8 comes with a 13-inch (2880 x 1920 pixels) PixelSense display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 267ppi pixel density, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Upfront, it has a 5MP camera which also supports 1080p video recording. There is a 10MP rear camera with support for a 4K video recording.

It is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, built on the Intel Evo platform. The Wi-Fi model of the Surface Pro 8 comes with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage and the LTE model supports up to 17GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the Wi-Fi model, and a SIM card slot for the LTE model. The Surface Pro 8 packs a 51.1Wh battery and supports a 2W stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos audio. Lastly, it measures 287×208×9.3mm in dimension and weighs 889 grams.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Features

On the other hand, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ features a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824 pixels) PixelSense display with a pixel density of 267ppi. It is powered by the 11th generation Intel Core processors and the Core i3 powered model comes with Intel UHD graphics, while the Core i5 and i7 models come with Iris XE integrated graphics.

Additionally, the Wi-Fi-only variant comes with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of removable SSD, while the LTE model of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ supports 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

For cameras, the device has a 5MP front-facing camera and an 8MP rear camera. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C, and a USB Type-A port for connectivity. Both are premium offerings with powerful features. If you don't want to spend around lakh, can consider the Surface Pro 7+.

Best Mobiles in India