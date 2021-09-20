ENGLISH

    Microsoft Surface Pro 8 To Feature 120Hz Display; What Else To Expect

    By
    |

    It looks like Apple is not the only company that is launching devices with a 120Hz display, as Microsoft is now said to be working on a new 2-in-1 with a higher refresh rate display. According to the leaks, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will be the first laptop to feature a 120Hz display.

     
    The leak also confirms that the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will also come with a 13-inch screen with a narrow border design, offering a higher screen-to-body ratio. The device is expected to pack a 2K panel, which is likely to be an IPS LCD screen with support for touch input.

    Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Specifications

    The major difference between the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and its predecessor will be the display. As one can expect, the new model is powered by the new 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor and is expected to be available in various SKUs, starting from Core i3 and up to Core i7 on the high-end model along with the Intel Iris Xe graphics.

    The laptop is also said to feature dual Thunderbolt-4 USB Type-C ports, which should allow users to connect all sorts of accessories, including external high-resolution monitors with the Microsoft Surface Pro 8. The RAM is likely to be soldered onto the motherboard, while the device is confirmed to offer a user-replaceable/upgradable SSD storage solution.

    As the Windows 11 OS launch is just around the corner, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is also confirmed to ship with the same. Like most of the Microsoft-made PCs, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is expected to offer Windows 11 Pro OS, which will offer additional features like BitLocker device encryption and Windows information protection technology (WIP).

    Just like the previous Surface Pro models, one has to buy accessories like external keyboards and stylus separately. These accessories are likely to be available in multiple color options and finishes. Overall, the device will allow several customizations when compared to the other laptops of this class.

     

    Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Pricing

    The leak also confirms that the base model of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will cost around $799/€680/¥5169/₹59,999, which is expected to offer 8GB RAM and 128/256GB of SSD based storage.

    microsoft surface news laptops

