Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 Up For Pre-Orders in India; Features Intel i7 Chips, 120Hz Displays

Microsoft has expanded its Surface line of laptops for the Indian market. The newly announced Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 feature the latest 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 processors with Intel Iris integrated graphics. The new Microsoft laptops have upped the competition against other brands like Lenovo, Asus, Acer, and more.

The new range of Microsoft Surface laptops features a 120Hz refresh rate display and supports Dolby Atmos audio. Microsoft has also brought in a high-grade aluminum casing for the new laptop range along with a compact design. Here's all you need to know about the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Features

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 flaunts a 13-inch PixelSense display with narrow bezels on all sides. The display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 2880 x 1920 pixels resolution. Microsoft has also brought in sRBG and vivid color support along with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is powered by the Intel Core i5-1235U and Intel Core i7-1255U processors. The Intel Iris XE graphics is integrated with the chipset. The new Surface laptop offers up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 comes with a 10MP camera with 4K video support at the rear. Plus, there's a front camera with 1080p video recording support. The Surface Pro 9 comes with 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio support. The device supports Wi-Fi 6W, Bluetooth 5.1, and boots Windows 11 OS.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Specifications

On the other hand, the new Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is available in two sizes 13.5-inch and 15-inch. The display supports sRGB and vivid color profiles, Dolby Vision IQ, and offers Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is powered by the Intel Core i5-1235U and i7-1255U processors. Just like the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, the Surface Laptop 5 comes with an integrated Iris XE GPU. The processor is paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Apart from this, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 packs in Omisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos support. There's an HD webcam with Windows Hello Face authentication. It boots Windows 11 OS and comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 Price, Availability

Both Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 are available for pre-order right now. Retailers like Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other authorized retail outlets in the country are accepting pre-orders of the new notebooks.

As far as the price is concerned, the new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 starts from ₹1,05,999 for the base variant with the Intel i5 chipset. The model with Intel i7 processor is priced at ₹2,69,999. On the other hand, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch model starts from ₹1,07,999 for the Intel i5 chipset variant.

The Surface Laptop 5 with the high-end Intel i7 chipset starts from ₹1,78,999. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15-inch model starts from ₹1,39,999 for the Intel i5 chipset. The high-end model with Intel i7 SoC is priced at ₹1,89,999.

If you're considering getting any of the new Microsoft Surface devices, it will begin sale on November 29. Microsoft is offering a Surface Poppy Red Arc Mouse worth ₹7,499 for free for buyers who pre-order the Surface Laptop 5. Those who pre-order the Surface Pro 9 will get a Surface Pro Keyboard worth ₹14,999 for free.

The newly announced Microsoft Surface laptops are up in competition with premium thin & light laptops from Asus, Acer, Lenovo, and other brands. While the Surface devices are premium, the laptops and notebooks from other brands are no less.

