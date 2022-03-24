ENGLISH

    MSIology Launch Event 2022: MSI Launches New Business And Productivity Laptops

    By
    |

    During the MSIology 2022 launch event, the company has launched a lot of new business-class laptops, powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors along with Intel Evo certification on select models. Here are some of the key models that MSI launched at the MSIology event along with their features and Specifications.

     

    MSI Summit Series Of Laptops

    MSI Summit Series Of Laptops

    The MSI Summit series of laptops are currently the best business laptops that the company offers. Within this series, the company has models like the Summit E14 Flip Evo, Summit E14 Evo, Summit E13 Flip Evo, Summit E16 Flip, and the Summit E16 Flip Evo. As the name suggests, the latest Summit series of laptops are available in 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch screens with up to 1440p resolution.

     

    MSI Prestige Series
     

    MSI Prestige Series

    Within the MSI Prestige series, the company has launched the Prestige 14, Prestige 14 Evo, and Prestige 15. As the name suggests, these are 14-inch or 15-inch business laptops with better cooling technology and also offer High-Res Audio technology with DTS Audio processing.

    While the MSI Prestige series of laptops come with up to 12th Gen Intel Core processors, you can also get up to RTX 3050 laptop GPU, which also makes these a sort of gaming laptop, capable of offering 1080p gaming at medium graphics settings. These laptops also offer fingerprint sensors and Face unlock for easy login options.

    MSI Modern Series

    MSI Modern Series

    The MSI Modern series of business laptops now offer models like MSI Modern 15 and the Modern 14 with 15.6-inch and 14-inch screens. These machines offer up to 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs with Iris Xe graphics. Similarly, these laptops also offer up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD.

    With Respect to connectivity, these laptops are equipped with modern modems capable of offering Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 technology. The MSI Modern 15 and the Modern 14 are also the most affordable business laptops that the company has launched today.

    Summit E14 Flip Evo
    Summit E14 Evo
    ProcessorUp to 12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
    Display14" QHD+(2880x1800), 16:10, Touchscreen, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen14" FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10, 100% sRGB(Typical), Low Power, IPS-Level panel
    GraphicsIntel® Iris® Xe GraphicsIntel® Iris® Xe Graphics
    MemoryLPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channelLPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel
    Storage1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x41 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
    WebcamIR FHD type (30fps@1080p)IR FHD type (30fps@1080p)
    CommunicationIntel® KillerTM Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2Intel® KillerTM Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2
    KeyboardWhite Backlit KeyboardWhite Backlit Keyboard
    SecurityWindows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR FHD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii AwareWindows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR FHD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii Aware
    I/O port2 x ThunderboltTM / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x HDMI (4K@60Hz), 1x Audio Combo Jack, 1x Webcam Lock Switch2 x ThunderboltTM / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x HDMI (4K@60Hz), 1x Audio Combo Jack, 1x Webcam Lock Switch
    Audio2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
    Adapter / Battery65W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 72 Whr65W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 72 Whr
    Dimension / Weight314mm(W) x 227.5mm(D) x 17.9mm (H) / 1.6kg314mm(W) x 227.5mm(D) x 17.9mm (H) / 1.6kg
    *Specs may vary by country.
    Summit E13 Flip Evo
    ProcessorUp to 12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
    Display13.4" FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen
    GraphicsIntel® Iris® Xe Graphics
    MemoryLPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel
    Storage1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4
    WebcamIR FHD type (30fps@1080p)
    CommunicationIntel® KillerTM Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2
    KeyboardWhite Backlit Keyboard
    SecurityWindows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR FHD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii Aware
    I/O port2 x ThunderboltTM 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader (Hidden), 1 x HDMI (4K@60Hz), 1x Audio Combo Jack, 1x Webcam Lock Switch
    Audio2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
    Adapter / Battery65W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 70 Whr
    Dimension / Weight300.2mm (W) x 222.25mm(D) x 14.9mm (H) / 1.35kg
    *Specs may vary by country.
    Summit E16 FlipSummit E16 Flip Evo
    Processor12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
    Display16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen16" FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen
    GraphicsNVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 3050 Ti Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
    NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 3050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6
    MemoryLPDDR5 onboard, 32GB, dual channelLPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel
    Storage1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x41 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
    WebcamIR FHD type (30fps@1080p)IR FHD type (30fps@1080p)
    CommunicationIntel® KillerTM Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2Intel® KillerTM Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2
    KeyboardWhite Backlit KeyboardWhite Backlit Keyboard
    SecurityWindows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR FHD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii AwareWindows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR FHD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii Aware
    I/O port2 x Thunderbolt4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x HDMI (4K@60Hz), 1x Audio Combo Jack, 1x Webcam Lock Switch2 x Thunderbolt4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x HDMI (4K@60Hz), 1x Audio Combo Jack, 1x Webcam Lock Switch
    Audio2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
    Adapter / Battery100W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 82 Whr65W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 82 Whr
    Dimension / Weight358mm (W) x 258.55mm(D) x 16.85mm (H) / 1.9kg358mm (W) x 258.55mm(D) x 16.85mm (H) / 1.9kg
    *Specs may vary by country.
    Prestige 14 Evo
    ProcessorUp to 12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
    Display14" FHD (1920x1080), 100% sRGB(Typical), 300nits, lower power, IPS-Level panel
    GraphicsIntel® Iris® Xe Graphics
    MemoryLPDDR4x onboard, 16GB, dual channel
    Storage1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
    WebcamIR HD type (30fps@720p)
    CommunicationIntel® KillerTM Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2
    KeyboardWhite Backlit Keyboard
    SecurityWindows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR HD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii Aware
    I/O port2 x ThunderboltTM 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging),
    1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A,
    1 x microSD Card Reader, 1x Audio Combo Jack
    Audio2x 1.5W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
    Adapter / Battery65W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 3-Cell, 52 Whr
    Dimension / Weight319 mm (W) x 219 mm(D) x 15.9mm (H) / 1.29 kg
    *Specs may vary by country.
    Prestige 15Prestige 14
    ProcessorUp to 12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 ProcessorUp to 12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
    Display15.6" UHD(3840x2160), 100% AdobeRGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)14" FHD (1920x1080), close to 100% sRGB,
    15.6" FHD(1920x1080), close to 100% sRGB, IPS-Level panel(Optional)IPS-Level panel (Optional)
    GraphicsNVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 3050 Ti Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6
    NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 3050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6
    NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6
    MemoryLPDDR4x onboard, 32GB, dual channelLPDDR4x onboard, 16GB, dual channel
    Storage Slot1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x41 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
    1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
    WebcamIR HD type (30fps@720p)IR HD type (30fps@720p)
    CommunicationIntel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 + Bluetooth v5.2Intel® KillerTM Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2
    KeyboardWhite Backlit KeyboardWhite Backlit Keyboard
    I/O Port2 x ThunderboltTM 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 × HDMI (4K@60Hz), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1x Audio Combo Jack2 x ThunderboltTM 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1x Audio Combo Jack
    Audio2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
    Adapter / Battery100W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 82 Whr100W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 3-Cell, 52 Whr
    Dimension / Weight356.8mm (W) x 233.7mm(D) x 18.9mm (H) / 1.69kg319mm (W) x 219mm(D) x 15.9mm (H) / 1.29 kg
    *Specs may vary by country.
    Modern 15Modern 14
    ProcessorUp to 12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 ProcessorUp to 12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
    Display15.6" FHD(1920x1080), IPS-Level panel14" FHD(1920x1080), IPS-Level panel
    GraphicsUp to Intel® Iris® Xe GraphicsUp to Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
    MemoryDDR4-3200 onboard, up to 16GB, dual channelDDR4-3200 onboard, up to 16GB, dual channel
    Storage Slot1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x41x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
    WebcamHD type (30fps@720p)HD type (30fps@720p)
    CommunicationIntel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201+ Bluetooth v5.2Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 + Bluetooth v5.2
    KeyboardWhite Backlit KeyboardWhite Backlit Keyboard
    I/O Port1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI (4K@30Hz), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1x Combo Audio Jack1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI (4K@30Hz), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1x Combo Audio Jack
    Audio2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready
    Adapter / Battery65W adaptor, support Fast Charging / 3-Cell65W adaptor, support Fast Charging / 3-Cell
    Dimension / Weight359 mm (W) x 241 mm(D) x 19.9mm (H) / 1.7 kg319 mm (W) x 223 mm(D) x 19.35mm (H) / 1.4 kg
    Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 20:11 [IST]
    X