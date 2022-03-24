Just In
MSIology Launch Event 2022: MSI Launches New Business And Productivity Laptops
During the MSIology 2022 launch event, the company has launched a lot of new business-class laptops, powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors along with Intel Evo certification on select models. Here are some of the key models that MSI launched at the MSIology event along with their features and Specifications.
MSI Summit Series Of Laptops
The MSI Summit series of laptops are currently the best business laptops that the company offers. Within this series, the company has models like the Summit E14 Flip Evo, Summit E14 Evo, Summit E13 Flip Evo, Summit E16 Flip, and the Summit E16 Flip Evo. As the name suggests, the latest Summit series of laptops are available in 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch screens with up to 1440p resolution.
MSI Prestige Series
Within the MSI Prestige series, the company has launched the Prestige 14, Prestige 14 Evo, and Prestige 15. As the name suggests, these are 14-inch or 15-inch business laptops with better cooling technology and also offer High-Res Audio technology with DTS Audio processing.
While the MSI Prestige series of laptops come with up to 12th Gen Intel Core processors, you can also get up to RTX 3050 laptop GPU, which also makes these a sort of gaming laptop, capable of offering 1080p gaming at medium graphics settings. These laptops also offer fingerprint sensors and Face unlock for easy login options.
MSI Modern Series
The MSI Modern series of business laptops now offer models like MSI Modern 15 and the Modern 14 with 15.6-inch and 14-inch screens. These machines offer up to 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs with Iris Xe graphics. Similarly, these laptops also offer up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD.
With Respect to connectivity, these laptops are equipped with modern modems capable of offering Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 technology. The MSI Modern 15 and the Modern 14 are also the most affordable business laptops that the company has launched today.
|Summit E14 Flip Evo
|Summit E14 Evo
|Processor
|Up to 12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
|12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
|Display
|14" QHD+(2880x1800), 16:10, Touchscreen, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen
|14" FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10, 100% sRGB(Typical), Low Power, IPS-Level panel
|Graphics
|Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
|Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
|Memory
|LPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel
|LPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel
|Storage
|1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|Webcam
|IR FHD type (30fps@1080p)
|IR FHD type (30fps@1080p)
|Communication
|Intel® KillerTM Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2
|Intel® KillerTM Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2
|Keyboard
|White Backlit Keyboard
|White Backlit Keyboard
|Security
|Windows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR FHD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii Aware
|Windows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR FHD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii Aware
|I/O port
|2 x ThunderboltTM / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x HDMI (4K@60Hz), 1x Audio Combo Jack, 1x Webcam Lock Switch
|2 x ThunderboltTM / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x HDMI (4K@60Hz), 1x Audio Combo Jack, 1x Webcam Lock Switch
|Audio
|2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
|2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
|Adapter / Battery
|65W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 72 Whr
|65W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 72 Whr
|Dimension / Weight
|314mm(W) x 227.5mm(D) x 17.9mm (H) / 1.6kg
|314mm(W) x 227.5mm(D) x 17.9mm (H) / 1.6kg
|*Specs may vary by country.
|Summit E13 Flip Evo
|Processor
|Up to 12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
|Display
|13.4" FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen
|Graphics
|Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
|Memory
|LPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel
|Storage
|1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4
|Webcam
|IR FHD type (30fps@1080p)
|Communication
|Intel® KillerTM Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2
|Keyboard
|White Backlit Keyboard
|Security
|Windows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR FHD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii Aware
|I/O port
|2 x ThunderboltTM 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader (Hidden), 1 x HDMI (4K@60Hz), 1x Audio Combo Jack, 1x Webcam Lock Switch
|Audio
|2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
|Adapter / Battery
|65W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 70 Whr
|Dimension / Weight
|300.2mm (W) x 222.25mm(D) x 14.9mm (H) / 1.35kg
|*Specs may vary by country.
|Summit E16 Flip
|Summit E16 Flip Evo
|Processor
|12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
|12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
|Display
|16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen
|16" FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen
|Graphics
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 3050 Ti Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6
|Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 3050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6
|Memory
|LPDDR5 onboard, 32GB, dual channel
|LPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel
|Storage
|1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|Webcam
|IR FHD type (30fps@1080p)
|IR FHD type (30fps@1080p)
|Communication
|Intel® KillerTM Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2
|Intel® KillerTM Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2
|Keyboard
|White Backlit Keyboard
|White Backlit Keyboard
|Security
|Windows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR FHD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii Aware
|Windows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR FHD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii Aware
|I/O port
|2 x Thunderbolt4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x HDMI (4K@60Hz), 1x Audio Combo Jack, 1x Webcam Lock Switch
|2 x Thunderbolt4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1 x HDMI (4K@60Hz), 1x Audio Combo Jack, 1x Webcam Lock Switch
|Audio
|2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
|2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
|Adapter / Battery
|100W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 82 Whr
|65W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 82 Whr
|Dimension / Weight
|358mm (W) x 258.55mm(D) x 16.85mm (H) / 1.9kg
|358mm (W) x 258.55mm(D) x 16.85mm (H) / 1.9kg
|*Specs may vary by country.
|Prestige 14 Evo
|Processor
|Up to 12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
|Display
|14" FHD (1920x1080), 100% sRGB(Typical), 300nits, lower power, IPS-Level panel
|Graphics
|Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
|Memory
|LPDDR4x onboard, 16GB, dual channel
|Storage
|1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|Webcam
|IR HD type (30fps@720p)
|Communication
|Intel® KillerTM Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2
|Keyboard
|White Backlit Keyboard
|Security
|Windows Hello (Fingerprint Reader& IR HD Camera), Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Tobii Aware
|I/O port
|2 x ThunderboltTM 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging),
|1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A,
|1 x microSD Card Reader, 1x Audio Combo Jack
|Audio
|2x 1.5W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
|Adapter / Battery
|65W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 3-Cell, 52 Whr
|Dimension / Weight
|319 mm (W) x 219 mm(D) x 15.9mm (H) / 1.29 kg
|*Specs may vary by country.
|Prestige 15
|Prestige 14
|Processor
|Up to 12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
|Up to 12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
|Display
|15.6" UHD(3840x2160), 100% AdobeRGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)
|14" FHD (1920x1080), close to 100% sRGB,
|15.6" FHD(1920x1080), close to 100% sRGB, IPS-Level panel(Optional)
|IPS-Level panel (Optional)
|Graphics
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 3050 Ti Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6
|NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6
|NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 3050 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6
|NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6
|NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6
|Memory
|LPDDR4x onboard, 32GB, dual channel
|LPDDR4x onboard, 16GB, dual channel
|Storage Slot
|1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
|Webcam
|IR HD type (30fps@720p)
|IR HD type (30fps@720p)
|Communication
|Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 + Bluetooth v5.2
|Intel® KillerTM Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 + Bluetooth v5.2
|Keyboard
|White Backlit Keyboard
|White Backlit Keyboard
|I/O Port
|2 x ThunderboltTM 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 × HDMI (4K@60Hz), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1x Audio Combo Jack
|2 x ThunderboltTM 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1x Audio Combo Jack
|Audio
|2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
|2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing
|Adapter / Battery
|100W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 4-Cell, 82 Whr
|100W USB-C PD Charging, support Fast Charging / 3-Cell, 52 Whr
|Dimension / Weight
|356.8mm (W) x 233.7mm(D) x 18.9mm (H) / 1.69kg
|319mm (W) x 219mm(D) x 15.9mm (H) / 1.29 kg
|*Specs may vary by country.
|Modern 15
|Modern 14
|Processor
|Up to 12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
|Up to 12th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
|Display
|15.6" FHD(1920x1080), IPS-Level panel
|14" FHD(1920x1080), IPS-Level panel
|Graphics
|Up to Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
|Up to Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
|Memory
|DDR4-3200 onboard, up to 16GB, dual channel
|DDR4-3200 onboard, up to 16GB, dual channel
|Storage Slot
|1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
|1x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
|Webcam
|HD type (30fps@720p)
|HD type (30fps@720p)
|Communication
|Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201+ Bluetooth v5.2
|Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 + Bluetooth v5.2
|Keyboard
|White Backlit Keyboard
|White Backlit Keyboard
|I/O Port
|1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI (4K@30Hz), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1x Combo Audio Jack
|1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (w/ PD Charging), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI (4K@30Hz), 1 x microSD Card Reader, 1x Combo Audio Jack
|Audio
|2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready
|2x 2W Speaker, Hi-Res Audio Ready
|Adapter / Battery
|65W adaptor, support Fast Charging / 3-Cell
|65W adaptor, support Fast Charging / 3-Cell
|Dimension / Weight
|359 mm (W) x 241 mm(D) x 19.9mm (H) / 1.7 kg
|319 mm (W) x 223 mm(D) x 19.35mm (H) / 1.4 kg
