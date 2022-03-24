MSIology Launch Event 2022: MSI Launches New Business And Productivity Laptops

MSI Summit Series Of Laptops

The MSI Summit series of laptops are currently the best business laptops that the company offers. Within this series, the company has models like the Summit E14 Flip Evo, Summit E14 Evo, Summit E13 Flip Evo, Summit E16 Flip, and the Summit E16 Flip Evo. As the name suggests, the latest Summit series of laptops are available in 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch screens with up to 1440p resolution.

MSI Prestige Series

Within the MSI Prestige series, the company has launched the Prestige 14, Prestige 14 Evo, and Prestige 15. As the name suggests, these are 14-inch or 15-inch business laptops with better cooling technology and also offer High-Res Audio technology with DTS Audio processing.

While the MSI Prestige series of laptops come with up to 12th Gen Intel Core processors, you can also get up to RTX 3050 laptop GPU, which also makes these a sort of gaming laptop, capable of offering 1080p gaming at medium graphics settings. These laptops also offer fingerprint sensors and Face unlock for easy login options.

MSI Modern Series

The MSI Modern series of business laptops now offer models like MSI Modern 15 and the Modern 14 with 15.6-inch and 14-inch screens. These machines offer up to 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs with Iris Xe graphics. Similarly, these laptops also offer up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD.

With Respect to connectivity, these laptops are equipped with modern modems capable of offering Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 technology. The MSI Modern 15 and the Modern 14 are also the most affordable business laptops that the company has launched today.