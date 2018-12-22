New Dell Inspiron 5480 and Dell Inspiron 5580 officially launched: Price starts at Rs 33,990

Dell has officially unveiled two new laptops in India under the "Inspiron 5000" series of notebooks with the latest hardware. The Dell Inspiron 5480 and the Dell Inspiron 5580 are the latest laptops with Dell Cinema software for an enhanced multimedia consumption experience.

Dell Inspiron 14 5480 variants and prices

The base variant of the Dell Inspiron 14 5480 is available for Rs 33,990 with 8th Gen Core i3-8145U processor + 4 GB RAM.

The high-end variant of the Dell Inspiron 14 5480 retails for Rs 49,990 with 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U processor + 8 GB RAM.

Dell Inspiron 15 5580 variants and prices

The base variant of the Dell Inspiron 5480 is available for Rs 34,990 with 8th Gen Core i3-8145U processor + 4 GB RAM.

The lower mid-tier variant of the Dell Inspiron 5480 is available for Rs 40,990 with 8th Gen Core i3-8145U processor + 4 GB RAM and 16 GB Optane memory.

The mid-tier variant of the Dell Inspiron 5580 retails for Rs 54,990 with 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U processor + 8 GB RAM and 2 TB HDD.

The high-end variant of the Dell Inspiron 5580 costs Rs 55,990 with 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U processor + 8 GB RAM + 2 TB HDD + 2 GB Nvidia MX150 GPU.

Features of New Inspiron 15 and New Inspiron 14

These notebooks from Dell comes with the 8th Gen Intel Core-i3 or Core-i5 processor with FHD (1080p) display with an anti-glare solution. Both the Inspiron 14 and the Inspiron 15 comes with minimal or narrow bezels, offering a compact form factor compared to other laptops or notebooks with similar screen size.

These laptops use a miniaturized, 4-element lens webcam, which helps to improve the video calling quality using Temporal Noise Reduction even in low-light conditions.

Completely customizable with an option to storage upgrade in the future via NVMe and PCIe slots

Good selection of I/O

Ability to upgrade RAM up to 32 GB

FHD (1080p) anti-glare IPS screen

Intel Optane Memory on select models to improve the rear and write speed of the HDD

Vivid color options, including Platinum Silver, Burgundy, and Ink

Alen Joe Jose, Director- Product Marketing, Consumer & Small Business, Dell India said

A year end delight, are the 2 new models from Dell’s Inspiron portfolio. Tech savvy users who know how to get the maximum from their notebook and are looking for style statements when it comes to personal technology, will surely appreciate these machines.