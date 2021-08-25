New HP Spectre x360 With 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched In India; Price, Specs To Check Out News oi-Vivek

HP has launched an upgraded version of the Spectre x360, powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. The laptop claims to offer up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge. The device weighs 1.36KG and it has a metal unibody design, which makes it a thin-and-light machine.

HP Spectre x360 Specifications

The HP Spectre x360 has a gem-cut and dual chamfer angular design, which is achieved using high-precision aluminum CNC. The laptop has a 13.5-inch display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, where a user can choose between an LCD and an OLED display with up to 3K resolution and 400nits of peak brightness.

According to HP, this is the first convertible laptop with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The key scissors are made using renewable materials obtained from agricultural practices like straw, beet pulp, household waste, which helps to reduce CO2 emissions.

The laptop is powered by up to the Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core processor with a peak CPU clock speed of 4.7GHz with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop comes with up to 16GB LPDDR4 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe SSD. This is also an Intel Evo certified laptop, which ensures all-day battery life and faster connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6.

The device supports Thunderbolt 4 with up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds and can power up to two individual 4K displays. Besides, the computer ships with HP Quick Drop with support for wireless data transfer between devices.

Pricing And Availability

The base variant of the HP Spectre x360 retails for Rs. 1,19,999. However, the top-specced model with an OLED display and Intel Core i7 processor costs as much as Rs. 1,74,999. All SKUs of the HP Spectre x360 will be available from HP World Stores, HP online store, and other large retailers like Amazon.

The HP Spectre X360 series has always been about offering cutting-edge hardware in a premium finish, and the latest model is no different. Though the design has been larger borrowed from the previous model, the company has done some changes like introducing a 3:2 aspect ratio display, which makes it a new product.

