Nokia Laptop Series Likely Coming Soon To India; Spotted On BIS

It looks like Nokia is all set to bring a new product lineup for its fans in India. Well, the talk is about the Nokia laptop series. While the company is yet to come up with an official confirmation regarding the Nokia laptops, the listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hints at the arrival of these laptops in the country. It looks like the Nokia laptops will make their way into the Indian market first before the other countries.

Word is that the Nokia laptops will be manufactured at a Chinese facility, which is located in Jiangsu, an eastern-central coastal province of China. However, this is not the first time that Nokia is testing the waters for laptops as the company launched the Nokia Booklet 3G back in 2009.

Nokia Laptops BIS Listing

As per the well-known tipster Mukul Sharma who spotted the Nokia laptops on the BIS certification database, there are a minimum of nine different model numbers that have been certified by the body. These nine model numbers are NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL41S, NKi310UL42S, NKi310UL82S, and NKi310UL85S.

In addition, a Nokiamob.net report hints that the first two characters in the model number NK suggest the Nokia branding. The rest of the characters are likely to describe the processor details. It is believed that these model numbers suggest that these alleged Nokia laptops run Windows 10.

What We Know

The Nokia Booklet 3G that went official in the past came directly from the stable of Nokia. On the contrary, the upcoming Nokia laptops that were spotted at the BIS certification database are likely to be developed by a Nokia brand licensee. This isn't a big surprise as the Nokia TVs and streaming devices are available via Flipkart and Nokia smartphones are marketed by the licensee HMD Global since late 2016.

Having said that Nokia is likely prepping a lineup of laptops, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding the same. Until then, this report has to be taken as a dose of skepticism.

