Poco Laptops Coming Soon To India; Rebranded Xiaomi Mi Laptops?
Poco might soon be expanding its product portfolio to include several devices. For one, Poco TWS earbuds have been in talks for a while now. Adding to the list are the Poco laptops, which recently received BIS certification.
Poco Laptops Spotted
Poco laptops might be launching sooner than expected in India. Two battery models R15B02W and R14B02W were spotted at the BIS certification. The BIS certification of the battery models was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, who points out that the certification shows Poco branding under the Mi brand.
For all we know the Mi laptops could be rebranded as Poco laptops. This isn't all that surprising as several Redmi smartphones have been rebranded as Poco devices. Xiaomi Mi Notebook and the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition laptops made it to the Indian market earlier this year. One can expect these two laptops could be rebranded as Poco laptops.
2 new laptop batteries (R15B02W, R14B02W)have now received the Indian BIS certification, but this time they are listed under the POCO branding.— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 17, 2020
POCO laptops? #Xiaomi #POCO pic.twitter.com/fNeP3kEFTG
Poco Laptops In India: What To Expect
A quick search of the R15B02W battery reveals that it's designed for the Xiaomi Pro 15.6-inch laptop, which was launched in China. The upcoming Poco laptops could be this Xiaomi laptop, although it's not confirmed yet.
Poco is an independent brand now, however, it still relies on Xiaomi's manufacturing units, and MIUI software for its devices and the list goes on. As mentioned, several Xiaomi or Redmi smartphones have also been rebranded as Poco devices, which means, we could be seeing a Xiaomi laptop rebranded as a Poco one.
That said, it remains to see if the upcoming Poco laptops will be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Xiaomi Pro 15.6-inch or the Mi Notebook series. It's also possible it could be a whole other Xiaomi laptop as well. For now, there's no official confirmation on when the Poco laptops will be arriving in India. However, with the BIS certification in place, the launch could happen early next year.
