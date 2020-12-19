Poco Laptops Could Be Coming Soon To India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Poco brand made a revolution in the smartphone industry with the launch of the most affordable Snapdragon 845-powered smartphone back in 2018. Following the same, the company came up with a slew of smartphones in the Poco F, Poco M and Poco C series. Now, it looks like it is gearing up to launch laptops in the Indian market.

Poco Laptops Coming Soon To India

Well, two new laptops from Poco are all set to be launched in India sometime soon. We say so as two new battery models - R15B02W and R14B02W have been certified by the BIS certification listing. Spotted by the tipster Mukul Sharma, it is believed that these two battery models come under the Poco brand and Mi brand. This suggests that the Poco laptops could be rebranded Mi laptops.

2 new laptop batteries (R15B02W, R14B02W)have now received the Indian BIS certification, but this time they are listed under the POCO branding.

POCO laptops? #Xiaomi #POCO pic.twitter.com/fNeP3kEFTG — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 17, 2020

Notably, it won't be surprising to see Mi laptops rebranded as Poco laptops in India as the company follows the same tactic for smartphones. Many Redmi smartphones are rebranded and launched in India as Poco smartphones. As mentioned above, Poco has been launching only smartphones in India and it looks like the company will diversify its product portfolio with laptops and the rumored pair of TWS earbuds in 2021.

What To Expect

Earlier this year, Xiaomi Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition laptops were launched in India. While there is no word regarding the upcoming models in India, a quick search of the battery model R15B02W on the internet shows that it is meant for the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15.6-inch model that is already available in China. Eventually, we can expect this model to be rebranded as a Poco laptop in India. However, there is no official confirmation on the same as yet.

In fact, the company has not revealed an official word on when the Poco laptops will be launched in India and we can expect to get some confirmation in early 2021. Until then, we can expect further certifications and leaks to surface online revealing more details about the Poco laptops.

