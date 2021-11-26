Poco Might Soon Bring Laptops To India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this month, Poco's top executives hinted that the company is in plans to venture into other product categories apart from smartphones. Going by the same, a recent listing that has emerged online suggests that the brand could be working on a laptop. If this turns out to be true, then we can expect Poco to follow the path that Redmi chose by launching laptops, accessories and smart TVs.

Poco Laptop Listing Spotted

As per the listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and hinted by tipster Mukul Sharma via Twitter, a Redmi G series laptop battery was spotted under the Poco branding. While it is yet to be officially confirmed, we can expect the company to use this battery for a laptop sometime soon.

Notably, this is not the first time that we are coming across such as a listing. Previously, a listing showed the battery of a Xiaomi device under the Poco brand. If the latest listing turns out to be true, then we can expect the Redmi G 2021 to be the first laptop to be rebranded as a Poco laptop. We say so as the 55Wh battery on the BIS listing belongs to the Redmi G 2021.

If the Poco laptop is a rebranded variant of the Redmi laptop, then we can expect the first laptop from the company to feature a 16.1-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Also, it is tipped to get power from an Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space.

As the newly listed battery is used by a couple of laptop models under the Redmi brand, we need to wait for further clarity regarding a replacement battery.

Having said that, we need to wait for further clarity regarding the upcoming Poco laptop from the company. Besides this, Poco recently launched the M4 Pro 5G smartphone and it is awaiting its release in the global markets. This is the sequel to the Poco M3 Pro 5G and a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11. Also, it is speculated to bring the Poco X4 series smartphones to India sometime soon.

