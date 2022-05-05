Razer Blade 15 2022 Goes Official As World’s First Laptop With 240Hz Screen News oi-Akshay Kumar

Razer Blade 15 2022 laptop has been officially announced. The new model in the Blade series has arrived as the world's first notebook to flaunt an OLED screen featuring a whopping 240Hz screen refresh rate. Apart from a high refresh rate, the new Razer notebook is also equipped with Intel's Core i9 processor and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX series GPU.

Razer Blade 15 2022 Features, Specifications

The Razer Blade 15's 2022 model sports a 15.6-inch OLED display bearing a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. To entice the gamers, the notebook offers very high contrast ratios, true blacks, 1ms response time, and a peak brightness of 400 nits. Notably, the display also covers 100 percent of DCI-P3, so it's one of the best laptops for content creators as well. In addition, the laptop's screen can deliver 100fps at 1,440p resolution.

Under the hood, the Razer Blade 15 2022 packs the Intel Core i9-12900H processor, which is paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. There's 32GB of DDR5 RAM onboard the device, apart from a 1TB SSD. The notebook also houses an M.2 slot in case the consumers are in need of more memory.

The notebook is also equipped with an ultra-efficient vapor chamber cooling system to keep the heat down while the gamers are using it for full efficiency.

There's also the full RGB-backlit keyboard onboard the device. In terms of connectivity, the laptop has a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 slot, A USB Type-C charging port, Ethernet, a 3.5mm headphone socket, Bluetooth 5.2, and a glass touchpad.

The 12th-gen Intel Core processor-powered new Blade 15 also has the integrated Wi-Fi 6 connectivity option to provide a better gaming experience while playing online games.

Razer Blade 15 2022 Pricing, Availability

The Razer Blade 15 2022 model has been priced at $3,499.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 2,66,320 in the Indian currency. The notebook will be going on sale in the United States first in the fourth quarter of the year. There's no word when the brand will be selling the new gaming notebook in other markets like India.

For those looking for a Razer gaming laptop in India, the company is selling the Razer Blade 14, 15, and 17 on the e-commerce platform Amazon.

