    Razer Blade 15 With 300Hz Display, 8-Core Intel 10th-Gen Processors Goes Live

    By
    |

    Razer has added yet another top-end gaming laptop to its Blade lineup called the Blade 15 (Early 2020). The launch of the laptop comes after Intel launched its latest 10th-Gen Core i7 H-series processors. The highlights of the laptop are NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super support with Max-Q. It sports a 300Hz refresh rate display as well.

    Razer Blade 15 With 300Hz Display, Intel 10th-Gen Processors Launched

     

    The company has launched the Blade 15 (early 2020) in different variant and the base model comes equipped with 6-core 10th-Generation Intel Corei7-1070H processor which can be clocked up to 5.0Ghz at Max Turbo. Users can also configure the laptop with an NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti, however, it supports up to RTX 2070 Max-Q design GPU. The hardware of the gaming laptop seems very strong and capable of running any high-graphics games and software smoothly.

    The newly launched laptop comes with two screen options with 1080 pixel resolution you can either from 144Hz or 60Hz refresh rate OLED 100 percent DCI-P3 display. The blade 15 offers 256GB and 500GB NVMe SSD storage options.

    Meanwhile, the top-end model is powered by the 8-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor that can clock up to 5.1Ghz. The GPU option can be chosen between NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super with Max-Q or NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q design. It comes with 15.6-inches OLED display with 300Hz and 60Hz refresh rate options. The newly launched laptop offers 500GB and 1TB NVMe SSD storage option.

    Razer Blade 15 With 300Hz Display, Intel 10th-Gen Processors Launched

     

    The company claims that all the models will offer 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM. On the connectivity front, the laptop offers Intel's WiFi 6 AX201 Chip, Bluetooth 5.0, and Thunderbolt 3.0.

    Razer Blade 15 Price

    The Razer Blade 15 is launched with a starting price of $1,599 (approx Rs. 121,879) in the United States and Canada. The company claimed that the laptop will be soon available in China, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East market.

    Read More About: razer blade 15 razer laptop news
    Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 14:16 [IST]
