Razer x Lambda Tensorbook Goes Official As Most Powerful Deep Learning Laptop
Razer is known for its gaming devices who has now launched a new laptop in collaboration with Lambda named the Razer x Lambda Tensorbook. It is the Razer's first non-gaming laptop; however, it is mainly for those researchers or developers who are keen to work with machine learning and artificial intelligence.
Razer x Lambda Tensorbook Features & Specs
Starting with the design of the Tensorbook is similar to the Razer's Blade 15 notebook; however, the color accents are different, it will be available in a silver color with purple accents. In terms of features, the Razer x Lambda Tensorbook has the pre-installed Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS OS to make things easier and faster for the deep learning purpose.
However, an updated version of it will provide dual-boot configuration with both Windows and Ubuntu. As this device focuses more on deep machine learning and artificial intelligence, you'll get machine learning tools such as PyTorch, Tensorflow, and CUDA. The TensorBook is claimed to provide up to four times the machine learning performance of the Apple M1 Max with a 32-core GPU.
The latest Tensorbook is powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics. It also comes with 64GB of RAM (in two SODIMM slots) and a 1TB SSD. Upfront, it sports a 15.6-inch panel with Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the device is backed by an 80Wh battery unit.
Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a UHS-III SD card reader, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It measures 16.9 x 355 x 235 mm in dimensions and weighs 2.1 kg.
Razer x Lambda Tensorbook Price
As far as the price is concerned, the new Razer x Lambda Tensorbook will cost $3,499 which roughly translates to Rs. 2,66,905 in Indian currency. For gaming lovers, the Razer's Blade 15 notebook will be good option instead of the Razer x Lambda Tensorbook. Additionally, there is no info regarding availability in India.
