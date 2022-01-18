Realme Book Enhanced Air Unveiled With Lightweight Build, Core i5 Processor News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last year, Realme unveiled its first laptop - the Realme Book Slim and it was launched in India as well. Following the same, the company launch the Realme Book Enhanced Edition in its home market China with a faster Intel i5-11320H 11th generation processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage space and next-gen VC liquid cooling.

Now, the company has come up with another laptop called Realme Book Enhanced Air, which weighs just 1.37kg. It features a polyester polymer frame in the place of glass. The newly launched Realme Book Enhanced Air comes in two color options - Sky Blue and Island Grey.

The new Realme laptop is priced at 4699 yuan (approx. Rs. 55,000) and will go on sale in China from January 21. As of now, there is no word regarding when this new laptop will be launched in India. An official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

Realme Book Enhanced Air Specs

To detail its specs, the Realme Book Enhanced Air makes use of a 14-inch 2K IPS display with a peak brightness of 400 nits. The hardware of this laptop from Realme comprises a 3.2GHz Core i5 11320H quad-core processor that can be clocked at up to 4.5GHz. This processor is teamed up with Intel Xe graphics, 16GB of DDR4 4266MHz of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD for storage space.

Running Windows 11 OS, the Realme Book Enhanced Air laptop comes with a 720p webcam. There is a 3-level backlit keyboard, X-shape bracket, 1.3mm key travel, support for Microsoft PTP Clickpad technology. The connectivity aspects of the laptop include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1, USB 4/Thunderbolt 4 and a fingerprint sensor embedded on the power button.

Other aspects include a microphone jack or 3.5mm headphone, Harman speakers and stereo surround sound by DTS and Vocplus AI noise cancellation algorithm. A 54Wh battery with support for 65W PD super-fast charge, and 65W adapter powers the device with 30W Dart Charge compatibility. It is touted to provide up to 12 hours of mixed-use, and the charger can charge it up to 50% in 30 minutes.

