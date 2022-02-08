Realme Book Enhanced Edition To Launch As Realme Book Prime; Launch Timeline Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme launched its first-ever laptop - the Realme Book Slim last year in the country. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch another laptop dubbed the Realme Book Prime in India. The laptop is none other than the Realme Book Enhanced that made its debut last month in China. The latest development has also revealed the launch timeline of the upcoming Realme Book Prime in India.

Realme Book Prime India Launch Timeline Revealed

91mobiles reports, via tipster Mukul Sharma that the brand will launch its new laptop named the Realme Book Prime in the next two months (by April 2022) in India. The report further stated that the laptop will be a rebranded version of the Realme Book Enhanced Edition. Apart from India, it will also be available in other markets.

Realme Book Prime Features: What To Expect?

Since the upcoming Realme Book Prime is said to be the rebranded version of the Realme Book Enhanced Edition, we expect the new laptop will ship in India with similar specs. This means the upcoming Realme Book Prime will have the Intel Core i5-11320H Willow Cove processor with a higher frequency of up to 4.5GHz.

It will be paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe storage. Further, the laptop will include an improved dual-fan cooling technology that is claimed to offer up to 32.7 percent better heat dissipation. The Realme Book Prime will ship with Windows 11 OS and will have faster Intel Xe integrated graphics. Upfront, the device will sport a 14-inch display with 2K resolution, 400 nits brightness, and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

For battery, the laptop will pack a 54Wh battery with support for 65W PD super-fast charge, and 30W Dart Charge compatibility. The charger is said to charge the laptop up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

There will also be a 720p webcam, 3-level backlit keyboard, X-shape bracket, 1.3mm key travel and Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1, USB 4/Thunderbolt 4, and a fingerprint sensor (embedded on the power) button for connectivity. Additionally, the Realme Book Prime will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, Harman speakers, and stereo surround sound by DTS and Vocplus AI noise cancellation algorithm.

Realme Book Prime Expected Price In India

The Realme Book Enhanced Edition was launched at CNY 4,699 in China (around Rs. 55,000). Based on this, we expect the upcoming Realme Book Prime will come with a similar price tag in India. We can safely assume that the new laptop will cost expensive compared to the Realme Book Slim which is now selling for Rs. 46,990 for the base variant.

However, Realme has not shared any word regarding its next laptop yet. As of now, the brand is gearing up to launch the Realme 9 Pro series smartphones on Feb 16 at 1.30 PM in the country. The series will include two models namely the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+. Both devices will be mid-range offerings and will come with 5G connectivity.

