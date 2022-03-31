Realme Book Prime, Buds Air 3 Launching On April 7 Alongside GT 2 Pro; India Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is confirmed to unveil the GT 2 Pro on April 7 in India. Besides, the brand is also launching the Realme Book Prime laptop and the Buds Air 3 earbuds on the same day. Both the laptop and the earbuds were unveiled alongside the GT 2 series at MWC 2022 last month. The dedicated microsite on the brand's website has also confirmed the features of these aforementioned products and revealed they will have similar specs as the global variants.

Realme Book Prime Features And Price In India

The Realme Book Prime is confirmed to come 2K Full screen with up to 400nits brightness and 100% sRGB color gamut. It is also touted to be a super slim laptop, weighing 1.37Kg and 14.9mm in thickness. It will be powered by the 11th Gen Intel processor which is built on the 10nm SuperFin fabrication process. It will come with up to 16GB LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD.

For battery, there will be a 54Whr battery with support for 65W fast charging via a Type-C port. The laptop is also claimed to offer up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge. Furthermore, the Realme Book Prime is said to offer a 50% better cooling system with a dual cooling fan.

Other features will include stereo speakers powered by DTS audio, backlit keyboard and Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop was launched with starting price of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 84,200). We expect the Indian variant will cost cheaper compared to the European variant. As the European market price tag is quite higher than the Indian market due to tax.

Realme Buds Air 3 Price And Specifications In India

The official site has confirmed that the Realme Buds Air 3 will be available in Starry Blue and Galaxy White color options. It will be equipped with 10mm LCP Dynamic Bass Boost driver. Other features will include 88ms super-low latency, transparency mode, dual AI mic noise cancellation for calls, and touch control. It can block the noise up to 42db and the earbuds will be IPX5 certified for water resistance.

With ANC on, the Realme Buds Air 3 last up to 5.5 hours and 22 hours with the charging case. With ANC turned off, the earbuds can last up to 30 hours. Also, a quick 10-minute charge is said to provide 100 minutes of listening.

Apart from the features, the official site has also hinted at the pricing of the upcoming earbuds. It is said to come at Rs. 3, XX9, so, we expect it will come at least under Rs. 4,000 in the country.

Realme Book Prime, Buds Air 3 India Launch

Alongside, Realme will also be unveiled the Realme Smart TV stick at the event. The launch event has been set for 12:30 PM on April 7 which will be live-streamed via the brand's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. The sale details will be revealed on the launch day itself.

