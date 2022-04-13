Realme Book Prime Sale Starts Today- Key Features And Discount Offers News oi-Rohit Arora

Realme's premium notebook- Book Prime will go on sale today for the first time in India. The latest notebook will be available in three colors - real Green, real Grey, and real Blue in the lone 16GB+512GB variant at Rs. 64,999 on Flipkart.com and realme.com. You can grab the new notebook at Rs. 60,999 in the first-ever sale in India on the e-commerce platforms. The Realme Book Prime flaunts a 14" 2K display and is powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Some key features that make the Realme Book Prime a good notebook for anyone looking for a premium-looking Windows laptop, primarily for media consumption and day-to-day PC jobs.

Sleek & Premium Design

The Realme Book Prime looks pretty slick and boasts an aluminium build. The notebook is 14.9mm sleek and weighs a mere 1.37kg making it a portable Windows notebook for on-the-go jobs. Despite such a sleek chassis, the Realme Book Slim comes equipped with a vapor chamber liquid cooling setup. The setup consists of high-speed, high-airflow fans and is touted to be 32.7% more effective than the cooling system on the regular Realme Book.

We will test out such claims in our testing. The stylish and lightweight notebook will be available in three color options- Realme Green, Realme Blue and Real Grey.

14" 2K Display & Latest Intel Processor

The Realme Book Prime boasts a 14" 2K display (2160 x 1440p) with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The 2K display comes in a 3:2 aspect ratio and has a peak brightness of up to 400 nits, which isn't the best in the segment but should offer a good viewing experience in a bright environment. The 2K display supports 100% sRGB wide color gamut.

The Realme Book Slim is powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i5 11320H processor with a single-core turbo frequency of up to 4.5GHz. The notebook features New-gen Iris Xe graphics and will be available in the lone 16GB+512GB (LPDDR4x + PCIe) SSD variant. Realme should bring a 1TB variant of the notebook.

For audio and battery, the Realme Book Slim comes equipped with a dual HARMAN audio speaker setup and is backed by a 54Wh battery supported by a 65W fast-charging setup. As per Realme, the notebook can support up to 12 hours of 1080p video playback. The notebook comes with a neatly laid out keyboard with 1.3mm key travel and a three-level backlight adjustment.

The Realme Book Prime comes with pre-installed Windows 11 and Microsoft Office Home edition. For connectivity, the notebook has Wi-Fi 6, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x USB-A 3.1, 1x Thunderbolt 4 port and 1x USB-C 3.2 gen 2 port.

Discount Offers On Realme Prime Book

Moreover, you can also avail of an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on HDFC Debit cards, Credit cards & EMI. Besides, realme is also running an exchange offer on the new notebook. As a part of the exchange offer, Flipkart Customers can upgrade to realme Book Prime at an effective price of Rs. 56,999 (includes an exchange bonus of Rs. 1,000) on the 13th of April & 14th of April.

