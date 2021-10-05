Realme Book Slim Selling With Up To Rs. 6,000 Discount; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Book Slim, the brand's first-ever laptop was launched back in August in India. The Realme Book Slim was announced at a starting price of Rs. 46,999 for the base model with Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The same model is now available at just Rs. 40,999 on Flipkart.

We already know Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now live on the e-commerce site and will run until Oct 10. During the sale, several brands' laptops are selling at discounted price tags. Check out the price of the latest Realme Book Slim at Flipkart.

Realme Book Slim Price At Flipkart

As above mentioned, the base variant is available at just Rs. 40,999, while the other variant that comes with Intel Core i5 chipset with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage is selling at Rs. 52,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 59,999. Besides, Flipkart also includes several banks' offers such as 10 percent instant discount on Axis and ICICI Bank cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and so on.

On the other hand, Realme Festive Days sale is also live on the company's official site where the laptop can be purchased starting at Rs. 42,999; however, ICICI Bank holders can get it Rs. 40,999, the same price as Flipkart. Do note that, the offers will only be valid until Oct 10.

Realme Book Slim Features

The laptop comes with a narrow-bezel design at 5.3mm thickness on the sides and 8.45mm on the top. The display of the Realme Book Slim measures 14-inch which offers 2K resolution, 400 nits of peak brightness, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and a 100 percent sRGB color gamut.

The Realme Book Slim is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core chipsets and supports up to i5-1135G7 CPU. The laptop is equipped with a 54W battery that claims to last up to 11 hours on a single charge. The laptop also supports 65W Super Fast Charge which takes 30 minutes to charge 50 percent battery.

Other aspects include Windows 10 with Windows 11 upgrade support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Thunderbolt 4 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-A, and Type-C ports for connectivity.

Realme Book Slim: Worth Buying?

If you are looking for a slim design laptop with premium features and your budget is also under Rs. 50,000, then considering the Realme Book Slim would be wise. The laptop also supports PC Connect for seamless connectivity between the phone and the laptop.

Best Mobiles in India