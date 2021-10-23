Realme To Launch Green Variant For Realme Book Slim And Pad Soon; Expected Launch & Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is gearing up to launch a new green color for its first-ever tablet and laptop. The brand recently unveiled the GT Neo 2 in an attractive color option named Neo Green. Besides, the existing Buds Air 2 has also received a green color option. Now, the brand seems to have a plan to bring this green color to existing products. The brand has officially teased the arrival of the new green color of the Realme Book Slim and the Realme Pad.

It's just not in your wheels or in the air, it's in our Air 2.

Here’s the lineup of all our GREEN products. Handpick your favourite. https://t.co/0yyYNC6BdH pic.twitter.com/04OsyfSm6R — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) October 22, 2021

Realme Pad & Realme Book Slim Green Color Launch Teased

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took his Twitter handle to tease the arrival of the new color option. He has shared a teaser image where the laptop and tablet are seen in green color. However, he has not shared any further details like the launch date or availability. We expect the new color option will soon go official.

The specifications of the new color variant should be similar to the existing color models. It remains to be seen if the brand will change the price tag for the new variant.

Realme Pad Features & Price

The Realme Pad price in India starts at Rs. 13,999. In terms of features, the tablet offers a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200 pixels) display that supports Night Mode, Dark Mode, Reading Mode, and Sunlight Mode. The tablet runs Android 11 with Realme UI for Pad skin on top and packs the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

Other features include a single 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera sensor, a 7,100 mAh battery with 18W quick charging, Google Kids Space, and Bluetooth 5.0. Additionally, the Realme Pad is now available in Gold and Grey color options.

Realme Book Slim Features & Price

The Realme Book Slim's price in India starts from Rs. 46,999 for the base model with Intel Core i3 processor. Features include a 14-inch IPS display with a 2K resolution, 11th Gen Intel Core chipsets and supports up to i5-1135G7 CPU. Further, the laptop comes with a narrow-bezel design at 5.3mm thickness on the sides and 8.45mm on the top.

Other features include a backlit keyboard, AI to block noise during video calls, Windows 10, and so on. Lastly, the laptop was announced in Real Blue and Real Grey color options. Given that, the upcoming variant might come as Real Green.

Best Mobiles in India