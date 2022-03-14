Redmi Book Pro 2022 Launching On March 17 Alongside Redmi K50 Series; What To Expect News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi is all set to launch the K50 series smartphones on March 17 in China. Now, the brand has officially confirmed that it will also unveil the Redmi Book Pro 2022 on the same day. The upcoming laptop was recently spotted on Geekbench revealing its key specs. However, Redmi has not confirmed any features of the upcoming Redmi Book Pro 2022.

Redmi Book Pro 2022 Launch Confirmed

The brand took to its official Twitter handle to confirm the arrival of the Redmi Book Pro 2022 on March 17. The official teaser confirms the upcoming Redmi Book Pro 2022 will challenge the peak performance of thin and light notebooks. Also, it hints the laptop will have better cooling technology. So, the upcoming Redmi Book Pro 2022 will flaunt a lightweight design and offer powerful performance.

Redmi Book Pro 2022: What To Expect?

In terms of features, the RedmiBook Pro 2022 will run the 12th Gen Core i7-12650H processor. The laptop has managed to score 1,800 in the single-core and 11,872 in multi-core tests, respectively. It will ship with 45W basic power consumption and a 24MB L3 cache.Other specs of the Redmi Book Pro 2022 are still a mystery. We are moving close to the launch, so, we expect the other details will surface soon online.

Besides, Redmi will launch three handsets under its K50 lineup namely - the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and the K50 Pro+. Recently, the brand has confirmed that the Redmi K50 series will come with Samsung's 2K AMOLED panels. The standard Redmi K50 is expected to use the Snapdragon 870, while the Pro variant might run the MediaTek Dimensity 8100. Lastly, the Redmi K50 Pro+ will likely ship with the Dimensity 9000 chipset.

For imaging, all three models of the K50 lineup are said to feature triple camera system. Both the K50 Pro and K50 Pro+ will have a 108MP main camera. TheK50 Pro+ will also support optical image stabilisation (OIS). The brand also confirmed the upcoming Redmi smartphones will include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi=Fi 6, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS for connectivity.

