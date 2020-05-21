RedmiBook Confirmed To Debut On May 26 Alongside Redmi 10X Series News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is hosting a launch event on May 26 where it is expected to launch a bunch of products including a new smartphone lineup called the Redmi 10X phone and also a new Redmi TV series. There have been rumors suggesting the arrival of the RedmiBook notebooks. Now, the same has been confirmed by the General Manager of Redmi Brand, Lu Weibing. A post shared on Weibo confirms the arrival of the new RedmiBook notebooks along with the specifications.

Xiaomi RedmiBook Official Launch Date

The post shared on Weibo confirms the RedmiBook launch on May 26 in China. As per the teaser poster, the upcoming RedmiBook series will feature a bigger display panel than the current standard in notebooks. The launch event will be hosted online at 2 PM which is around 11:30 AM IST.

While the teaser doesn't reveal the size of the display panel, it is highly likely for the company to equip a 16-inch or 17-inch panel on the upcoming RedmiBook series. It seems that the company might introduce up to three different models at the launch event. The specifications of two of the models have been tipped ahead of the launch.

The upcoming RedmiBook models are the TIMI TM1951 and the TIMI TN1953 whose specifications have been leaked online on Twitter by @_rogame. Going by the leak, both the former is said to house the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor that is based on 7nm architecture.

The processor will have 2.4GHz clock speed and 3.9Ghz turbo clock speed. It is likely to arrive with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage as suggested by the previous leaks. The laptop will be launched with 64-bit Windows 10 OS. The second leaked model, i.e, the TIMI TM1953 will be backed by the AMD Ryzen 7 4700 processor and will have a base frequency of 2GHz.

This processor will have a boost clock speed of 4.1Ghz. The remaining features are similar to the TIMI TM1951 such as 64-Bit Windows 10 OS and 16GB RAM+ 512GB storage configuration. There have been speculations surrounding the debut of the new RedmiBook series in India as well. However, no specific date has yet been announced. We should come across some details post its launch in China.

via

Best Mobiles in India