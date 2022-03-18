RedmiBook Pro 2022, Redmi Max Smart TV Launched With Varied Features; Specifications & Price News oi-Megha Rawat

Xiaomi hosted a huge event in China, where it unveiled a slew of new items on Thursday. While fans expected a new smartphone series and laptop to be unveiled at the virtual event, the company stunned them with a massive 100-inch Redmi Smart TV.

The new Redmi Max 100 takes the place of the 2020 Redmi Smart TV Max, which has a 98-inch display. The new Xiaomi Smart TV has a 120Hz refresh rate IPS panel with a native 4K resolution, according to Xiaomi. The Chinese OEM has upgraded its laptop lineup with the new RedmiBook Pro 2022, in addition to adding the wide TV to its Redmi Max series.

RedmiBook Pro 2022- Specifications

The Xiaomi RedmiBook Pro 2022 has a 15-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, making it the company's latest flagship laptop under its sub-brand. The latest models have 12th-generation Intel Core i7 and i5 processors with RTX2050 graphics and 16GB LPDDR 5200MHz, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

To withstand wear and tear, the laptop has a metal unibody design with an aluminum-alloy build. The power key has a fingerprint sensor, and the system has a wide touchpad with a 1.3mm key travel space. The RedmiBook Pro 2022 runs Windows 11 and contains a 72Wh battery and 130W charging. Two Thunderbolt connections, two USB-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI 2.0 connector, an audio jack, and an SD card reader are among the connectivity possibilities.

RedmiBook Pro 2022- Price

Xiaomi has three pricing options, with the i5 integrated GPU costing about Rs. 67,000, the i5+RTX2050 model roughly Rs. 81,300, and the i7+RTX2050 around Rs. 89,700. The new Redmi laptop will be available in China from March 24.

Redmi Max 100 TV- Specifications

Xiaomi's Redmi Max 100 is the company's largest television. The new Smart TV has a massive 100-inch screen with a 2,540mm diagonal. The LCD panel offers a resolution of 4K, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a color gamut of 94 percent DCI-P3. Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and DTS-HD audio are also supported by the TV.

A quad-core processor is at the helm, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The TV runs MIUI OS and comes with Wi-Fi 6, as well as two HDMI 2.1 connectors. It has 15W speakers for sound output.

Redmi Max 100 TV- Price

The new Redmi Max 100 TV will be available from April 6 for about Rs. 2,39,400. Xiaomi has not provided any information on when the new items will be available in the worldwide market, including India.

