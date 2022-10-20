Reliance JioBook Affordable 4G Laptop Goes On Sale: Check Specifications, Price, And Availability News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Jio, the telecommunications arm of the Reliance conglomerate, has launched JioBook, a slender laptop with 4G connectivity. With JioBook's arrival, Jio has formally entered a new product category. The pricing, specifications, and features of the JioBook strongly indicate that Jio wants to replicate the success of its affordable JioPhone in India.

JioBook Specifications, Features

Reliance Jio's JioBook is an affordable or entry-level, budget laptop. JioBook is a new budget laptop that's optimized for online services and platforms. In other words, running locally installed software could be a challenge.

JioBook is the first laptop from Jio. The model NB2112QB features an 11.6-inch HD display. Although the display boasts HD in the name, the screen has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, which essentially means it has a 720p resolution.

Jio has embedded a 2MP webcam and stereo speakers inside the JioBook. There's Bluetooth version 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11AC, and 4G for wireless connectivity. The JioBook supports 4G bands B3, B5, and B40 on which Jio operates its 4G services. The laptop has a 5,000mAh battery.

JioBook gets Qualcomm's 64-bit, 2GHz octa-core processor and a 950Mhz GPU. The CPU is paired with 2GB RAM. The laptop relies on passive cooling to keep the temperature in check. In other words, there is no cooling fan in the laptop.

The official listing for JioBook mentions the laptop supports 128GB of memory, but that's just the maximum capacity of the flash memory (MicroSD card) the device can accept. In reality, JioBook gets a measly 32GB of internal memory, and that too in the form of eMMC flash memory. This eMMC memory should load the OS, which is called JioOS.

JioBook Price, Availability, And Usability

The JioBook runs on JioOS, which seems to be a customized fork of Android OS. JioOS must have been heavily optimized to run on such low-end hardware. Even the Android 13 Go edition might not run properly on such a configuration.

The most appealing aspects of the JioBook have to be the integrated 4G connectivity, and the software services Jio is expected to offer. JioBook ships with a 4G SIM card, and hence, can connect to Jio 4G LTE networks in India.

The JioBook can be operated in several Indian languages, which should boost the local appeal of the device. As expected, the device ships with several Jio apps and Microsoft 365 services. Simply put, this device could work optimally primarily with online services. Installing apps locally could be difficult, if not impossible.

JioBook could help frontline workers, teachers, medical faculty, and several other professionals who require a lightweight device that connects to a wireless network anywhere in the country. The Reliance Digital listing of JioBook is currently offering the laptop for Rs. 15,799. It is not clear how much stock the website holds or how long will Jio hold the sale.

