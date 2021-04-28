Just In
Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro Laptops Officially Announced; Key Features, Price
Samsung has launched its new-generation Galaxy Book series laptop powered by Windows 10 OS in its Unpacked Event April 2021 event. The South Korean tech giant has launched four different models including the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book Odessy. All the laptops have Intel Core processors and are equipped with features designed to suit different sets of users. The Galaxy Book Pro is announced in two different screen sizes, while the standard Galaxy Book comes in single screen size.
Samsung Galaxy Book Full Specifications And Features The Samsung Galaxy Book is the entry-level variant in the new laptop lineup which has the Intel 11th gen Core i3/i5/i7 processor. The laptop will also be available with Pentium Gold and Celeron processors. These variants will be significantly cheaper than the Intel-powered variant. The laptop will be available with 4GB/8GB? 16GB RAM and up to 512GB NVMe SSD. The Galaxy Book notebook is announced with a TFT LCD in single 15.6-inch screen size. It is an AMOLED panel with 1080p FHD resolution. The connectivity options include one HDMI, one combo jack, two USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, a microSD and nano-SIM card slots. Additional features include Dolby Atmos, a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power key, and a 54Wh battery. The notebook comes with 65W fast charging support. The laptop is available with both LTE and Wi-Fi only options. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Key Features The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro comes in two different variants. There is a 13.3-inch variant and a 15.6-inch variant. Both the laptops feature a thin profile with the former variant weighing below one kilogram. The chipset driving both Galaxy Book Pro models is 11-gen Intel Core and you can select from i3, i5, and i7 CPUs. The Galaxy Book Pro 13.3 and 15.6 comes with 8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB NVMe SSD. The laptops also have optional GeForce MX450 GPU support. The 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro has one Thunderbolt 4, one USB-C, one USB-A 3.2, and one nano-SIM slot. There is also a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other connectivity options available are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E. Both variants have an FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution and up to 500 nits brightness levels. The displays are HDR500 certified. A toggle for sRGB and Adobe RGB modes is also present. The Galaxy Book Pro series features a fingerprint scanner integrated inside the power key and a 720p HD webcam. The Galaxy Book Pro 13.3 has a 63Wh battery with 65W fast charging support. This variant weighs under a kilogram at 0.87KG, while the Galaxy Book Pro weighs 1.02KG with a bigger 68Wh battery. Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro Price And Availability The Samsung Galaxy Book will be available in the UK and Germany starting May 14. The price starts at £700 which is around Rs. 72,542. On the other hand, the Galaxy Book Pro 13.3-inch variant will be available starting at $1,000 (approx Rs. 74,483), while the 15.6-inch variant's price starts at $1,100 (roughly Rs. 81,931). The Galaxy Book Pro will also go up on sale starting May 14, 2021.
