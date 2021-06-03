Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G Laptops With Snapdragon SoC Launched News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The laptop market has a new player, namely the Samsung Galaxy Book Go series. The South Korean company has launched the always-connected laptop series with Microsoft Windows 10 OS and the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset. Both Samsung Galaxy Book Go and the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G feature 180-degree design and military-grade MIL-STD-810G certification.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go Features

Samsung's latest laptop range aims to take on the popular Chromebooks. The new Samsung Galaxy Book Go series offers 'always-on' and 'always-connected' features with several premium specs. The design of both Samsung Galaxy Book Go and the Galaxy Book Go 5G are similar with a 180-degree hinge design, narrow bezels, and sleek frame. Both devices have passed the military-grade certification, giving it a sturdy frame and build.

The laptops pack a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) TFT display and also includes a 720p HD webcam and a digital microphone. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go series has several handy features like the built-in Microsoft Your Phone app, letting you sync your smartphone to your laptop seamlessly. You also get several Samsung-based features like the Samsung TV Plus and more.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G Specifications

Going under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, paired with an Adreno GPU. The chipset is coupled with 4GB and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM options. Buyers get 64GB and 128GB of eUFS storage options for the Samsung Galaxy Book series. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Book Go and the Galaxy Book Go 5G run Windows 10 Home, which can be configured to Windows 10 Pro. There are plenty of connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, a USB 2.0 port, a microSD card support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy Book Go 5G includes Wi-Fi 6 support.

Samsung has also provided an option for LTE support, where there is a Nano SIM card slot available. Other details include a 42.3Wh battery that supports fast charging with the 25W USB Type-C fast charger.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go Pricing, Availability

Samsung has currently launched the Galaxy Book and the Galaxy Book Go 5G in the US market. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go is priced at USD 349 (around Rs. 25,500) for the Wi-Fi-only variant. The pricing of the LTE model of the laptop is still under wraps. Also, the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G is undisclosed.

Samsung notes the 5G model of the new laptop series will hit the market later this year. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go will go on sale in select markets from June. The starting price of the new Samsung Galaxy Book Go surely looks appealing, especially for the features it promises. If the laptop debuts for a similar price here, it could be tough competition for laptops like the Mi NoteBook.

Best Mobiles in India