Just In
- 23 min ago Realme 8 5G To Launch As India’s First Dimensity 700 SoC-Powered Phone?
-
- 1 hr ago Amazon Prime Music Podcasts Platform Launched In India
- 2 hrs ago Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Spotted On Geekbench; Official Teaser Out In India
- 2 hrs ago Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today April 15: Get 2X Weapon Royale Vouchers
Don't Miss
- News With 75 questions, CBI grills Deshmukh for 11 hours on specific allegations
- Finance Sugar Stocks Rise In Weak Market; Balrampur Chini Mills Hits New High
- Movies Film Industry To Abide By 15-Day Curfew In Maharashtra; Asks CM To Extend Financial Help To Daily Wage Workers
- Sports IPL 2021: Shahbaz gives us an extra option: Siraj
- Automobiles TVS Apache RTR 160 4V & RTR 200 4V Prices Hiked Again This Year: Here Are The New Prices!
- Lifestyle Madhuri Dixit Nene Looks Splendid In A Pink Metallic Lehenga And It’s Price Can Afford You A Foreign Trip!
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In April
- Education Karnataka: No Online Exams For Higher Classes, Says Dy CM Ashwath Narayan
Samsung Galaxy Book Go Laptop Spotted At Wi-Fi Alliance; Expected To Launch At Galaxy Unpacked Event
Samsung is gearing up for the Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for April 28. Among the list of expected launches are the new Samsung Galaxy Book laptops. So far, we've heard of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360. Looks like there could be another model namely the Samsung Galaxy Book Go.
Samsung Galaxy Book Go Tipped
The Samsung Galaxy Book Go was spotted with the model number NP340XLA on the Wi-Fi Alliance website, which has revealed a couple of details. The upcoming Samsung laptop will operate within 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands according to the Wi-Fi Alliance website.
It also reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Book Go will run Android 10. Do note, this isn't the first time we're hearing reports of the Samsung Galaxy Book Go. Previous reports suggest the laptop will be based on ARM. Reports also suggest the upcoming Samsung laptop will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c/8cx processor.
Apart from the Wi-Fi Alliance details, tipsters have taken to Twitter to reveal a few details about the new Samsung Galaxy Book Go. Thanks to tipster Walking Cat, we have a few more details about the laptop. If these reports are to be believed, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book Go will flaunt a 14-inch FHD display. It will also pack 4GB and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM models coupled with 128GB and 256GB default storage, respectively.
February 18, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Book Go Launch: What To Expect
For now, there's no other information about the Samsung Galaxy Book Go. The laptop is expected to launch on April 28 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360.
The South Korean company has been teasing the Pro models, which are expected to pack an FHD AMOLED display and draw power from the 11th Gen Intel Core i3/i5/i7 processors. Some of the other features tipped include massive batteries, fingerprint reader, and so on. The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro models are expected to be more expensive than the Galaxy Book Go, which will be confirmed at the launch event in the next couple of days.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
39,611
-
24,361
-
20,710
-
33,999
-
58,000
-
60,000
-
65,999
-
28,999
-
11,695
-
46,940