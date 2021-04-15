Samsung Galaxy Book Go Laptop Spotted At Wi-Fi Alliance; Expected To Launch At Galaxy Unpacked Event News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is gearing up for the Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for April 28. Among the list of expected launches are the new Samsung Galaxy Book laptops. So far, we've heard of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360. Looks like there could be another model namely the Samsung Galaxy Book Go.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go Tipped

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go was spotted with the model number NP340XLA on the Wi-Fi Alliance website, which has revealed a couple of details. The upcoming Samsung laptop will operate within 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands according to the Wi-Fi Alliance website.

It also reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Book Go will run Android 10. Do note, this isn't the first time we're hearing reports of the Samsung Galaxy Book Go. Previous reports suggest the laptop will be based on ARM. Reports also suggest the upcoming Samsung laptop will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c/8cx processor.

Apart from the Wi-Fi Alliance details, tipsters have taken to Twitter to reveal a few details about the new Samsung Galaxy Book Go. Thanks to tipster Walking Cat, we have a few more details about the laptop. If these reports are to be believed, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book Go will flaunt a 14-inch FHD display. It will also pack 4GB and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM models coupled with 128GB and 256GB default storage, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go Launch: What To Expect

For now, there's no other information about the Samsung Galaxy Book Go. The laptop is expected to launch on April 28 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

The South Korean company has been teasing the Pro models, which are expected to pack an FHD AMOLED display and draw power from the 11th Gen Intel Core i3/i5/i7 processors. Some of the other features tipped include massive batteries, fingerprint reader, and so on. The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro models are expected to be more expensive than the Galaxy Book Go, which will be confirmed at the launch event in the next couple of days.

