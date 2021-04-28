Samsung Galaxy Book Pro360, Galaxy Book Odyssey Unveiled News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the Galaxy Unpacked event today, Samsung unveiled four Windows 10 laptops today. Each of these laptops meets users with a different set of requirements. One of these laptops is an all-rounder, another is meant for artists, the third comes with RTX GPU power, and the last offering is an affordable yet efficient one.

While we have covered the Galaxy Book Pro and the standard Galaxy Pro in another content, here we are detailing the Galaxy Book Pro360 and Galaxy Book Odyssey. Let's take a look at the specifications and pricing of these new laptops here.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro360

With the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro360, you will get a touchscreen display along with an S Pen stylus. It has been launched in two versions - 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch panels. Both are Super AMOLED displays with touch and stylus input support. Both variants have FHD 1080p resolution with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and DisplayHDR 500 certification. The retail package of this tablet will bundle the S Pen as well.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro360 13.3-inch variant with optional 5G support while the larger 15.6-inch variant lacks this connectivity aspect. Both are WiFi 6E enabled and there are other options such as a Thunderbolt 4 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and a nano-SIM card slot as well.

Similar to the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, this model also makes use of an Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 11th gen processor. The i5 and i7 variants have Iris Xe graphics sans an option for NVIDIA MX450. The 13.3-inch model can be configured with 8GB or 16GB RAM while the 15.6-inch model can have 32GB storage. It supports up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage space.

There is a 63Wh and a 65Wh battery on the 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch models. Both support 65W charging via a USB Type-C port. The other aspects include AKG audio, Dolby Atmos, a fingerprint reader, and a 720p webcam. Also, there is a MIL-STD-810G build touted to withstand low and high pressure, dust, vibration, and salt spray. Being a part of the Intel Evo program, this model offers features such as an instant wake, long battery life and best-in-class connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro360 is available for pre-order from today in the US and the shipping starts from May 14. It costs $1,200 (approx. Rs. 89,000) for the 13.3-inch model and $1300 (approx. Rs. 97,000) for the 15.6-inch model.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey

If your ultimate focus is on performance than portability, then the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey should be your option. It comes with a 15.6-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. There is a larger 83Wh battery along with a beefier 135W charger that charges via USB Type-C port.

The other aspects include a Nvidia GPU with a choice between GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q and a vanilla 3050 Max-Q. Also, there is an 11th gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor. There will be configurations such as 8GB/16GB/32GB of RAM and an NVMe SSD up to 1TB.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Book Odyssey include two USB-C ports, three USB-A 3.2, an HDMI, a headphone jack/mic, a microSD slot, an RJ45 and a security slot. It misses out on 4G/5G connectivity but there is WiFi 6 option.

At the moment, Samsung hasn't revealed an official word regarding the pricing and availability of the Galaxy Book Odyssey.

