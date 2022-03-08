Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 With Intel 12th Gen Processor Arriving Soon; Listed On Amazon India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is prepping up to launch the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 in India. The laptop was originally launched at MWC 2022 event alongside the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Amazon has made a dedicated website for the upcoming Galaxy laptop, which also confirms the key specs and design of the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 India Launch Confirmed

Apart from the key specs and design, the Amazon listing has not revealed anything regarding the launch date or timeline. We expect it will arrive by this month itself. Also, it also remains to be seen if the brand will bring the Galaxy Book2 Pro alongside the Book2 Pro 360.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360Key Specs In India

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is a 2-in-1 laptop that comes with support for S Pen with enhanced low latency and draws like a real pen. It is launched in two screen sizes 一 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. Both units are based on the Super AMOLED display that delivers a Full HD resolution, up to 500 nits of peak brightness, and 120 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

Both variants are powered by the Intel Evo 12th Gen Core i5/i7 CPU with the Intel Iris Xe graphics. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 comes with up to 32GB of LPDRR5 RAM and 1TB SSD. The smaller variant of the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 comes with a 63Whr battery, while the 15.6-inch model packs a 68Whr battery; however, both support 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Other features include a 1080p web camera, a fingerprint scanner, stereo speaker setup with AKG tuning and Dolby Atmos certification, and Windows 11 OS. Also, you can connect your Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 with your Galaxy Tab wirelessly to add a second screen. For connectivity, it includes Bluetooth 5.2, headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and so on.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Expected Pricing In India

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 price starts at $899.9 (around Rs. 67,560) in the international market. Considering this, it is expected to carry a similar price tag in the country. Further, we expect Samsung will soon share the official launch date of the Samsung Book2 Pro 360 in India.

