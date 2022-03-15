Samsung Galaxy Book2 Series India Launch On March 17; Pre-Reservation Goes Live News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung recently teased the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 on Amazon. Now, the brand has officially confirmed the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 series in India. The lineup comprises two models namely -the Galaxy Book2 Pro and the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 series is confirmed to launch on March 17.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Series Launch Officially Confirmed

The official site of Samsung has confirmed that both the Galaxy Book2 Pro and the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 are launching on March 17 in the country. The launch event will be live-streamed on March 17 at 6 PM on Samsung.com.

One can now pre-book the Galaxy Book2 series laptops by paying Rs. 1,999 and the pre-booking will be open until March 16. Besides, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 series laptops can also be purchased via Amazon and Flipkart. The pre-order on Flipkart will go live on March 18.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Series Features In India

The dedicated microsite for the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 on Amazon has already confirmed few features of the upcoming Galaxy Notebook. Also, we already know the detailed features as the laptops were originally launched at MWC 2022 event. Both the laptops of the Galaxy Book2 series is launched in two sizes -- a 13.3-inch model and the 15.6-inch model. They run Windows 11 OS out-of-the-box.

The 13.3-inch model of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes with an AMOLED display with FHD resolution and touch support. The laptop has used the Intel Evo 12th Gen Core i5/i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The device 13.3-inch model weighs at 0.87KG and also includes Wi-Fi 6E¸ Bluetooth 5.2, and so on.

The 15.5-inch model of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is also based on the AMOLED display and powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 processor with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage. The 15.6-inch variant packs 68Whr battery, while the 13.3-inch model is backed by a 63Whr battery; however,both variants come with a 65W fast charger in the box.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, it ships with the Super AMOLED display that supports Full HD resolution, up to 500 nits of peak brightness, and 120 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. It is powered by the Intel Evo 12th Gen Core i5/i7 CPU paired with the Intel Iris Xe graphics and comes with up to 32GB of LPDRR5 RAM and 1TB SSD.

Like the Galaxy Book2 Pro, the smaller variant of the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 comes with a 63Whr battery, while the 15.6-inch model packs a 68Whr battery. It also includes a 1080p web camera, a fingerprint scanner, stereo speaker setup with AKG tuning and Dolby Atmos certification, and so on.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Series Expected Pricing In India

The exact price of the Galaxy Book2 Series in India is still unknown. Considering the price of the global model, we expect the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 might come at around Rs. 67,000. It will be better to take it as a hint and stay tuned for the official announcement on March 17.

Best Mobiles in India