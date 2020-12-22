Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Leaked Renders Reveal Similar Design Like Its Predecessor News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook that launched earlier this year will soon be getting a successor. Leaked renders of the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 reveal a largely similar design and structure to its predecessor. There's still no word when the new Samsung laptop will it the market, but it could be pretty soon.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Renders

The latest leaks come from tipster Evan Blass (evleaks), who reveals that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 looks very similar to its predecessor. Of course, there are a couple of changes, but they are very minor. For one, the upcoming laptop will have the same color all over, unlike the Galaxy Chromebook 1, which included silver edges on the frame.

Also, the leaked renders reveal that Samsung has rearranged the ports. The 360-degree hinge mechanism and other such details remain largely the same on the reportedly new laptop. That said, Samsung could have upped its game under the hood of the laptop. Since the design features have been well received, Samsung could have boosted the overall performance.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: What To Expect

One of the major drawbacks of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook first-gen was its battery. Several users complained of the poor performance of such an expensive device. Reports surged that the Galaxy Chromebook failed to perform for four hours straight, even for basic routine tasks.

The reason for the low battery performance could be linked to the powerful 4K display the Chromebook featured. A similar display is now expected for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. However, we can also expect improved battery performance along with enhanced CPU and GPU performance.

For What It's Worth

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook launched with a price tag of USD 999 (around Rs. 73,820), making it one of the most expensive laptops running Chrome OS. On the other hand, several other options come with a cheaper price tag from Acer and HP.

This once again brings us back to the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. Even with a similar design and a similar price tag, the upcoming device could be a hit only if it boosts its performance under the hood.

