Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Sai Dharam Tej To Get Married Soon?
- Sports Rumour Has It: Man Utd, City make approach for Bayern star Alaba
- News Cricketer Suresh Raina, among others arrested in raid at Mumbai club
- Finance Centre Invites Bids For Paring Down Its 63.75% Stake In Shipping Corporation of India
- Automobiles Tata Motors To Hike Prices Of Its Entire Commercial Vehicle Range In India: Here Are The Details!
- Education AIBE Exam Date 2021: All India Bar Exam AIBE-XVI Will Be Held On March 21
- Lifestyle Kareena Kapoor Khan Wows Us With Her 3 Latest Outfits; Pick Your Favourite Attire
- Travel 8 Amazing Weekend Getaways From Mumbai For The Perfect Christmas Vacation
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Leaked Renders Reveal Similar Design Like Its Predecessor
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook that launched earlier this year will soon be getting a successor. Leaked renders of the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 reveal a largely similar design and structure to its predecessor. There's still no word when the new Samsung laptop will it the market, but it could be pretty soon.
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Renders
The latest leaks come from tipster Evan Blass (evleaks), who reveals that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 looks very similar to its predecessor. Of course, there are a couple of changes, but they are very minor. For one, the upcoming laptop will have the same color all over, unlike the Galaxy Chromebook 1, which included silver edges on the frame.
Also, the leaked renders reveal that Samsung has rearranged the ports. The 360-degree hinge mechanism and other such details remain largely the same on the reportedly new laptop. That said, Samsung could have upped its game under the hood of the laptop. Since the design features have been well received, Samsung could have boosted the overall performance.
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: What To Expect
One of the major drawbacks of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook first-gen was its battery. Several users complained of the poor performance of such an expensive device. Reports surged that the Galaxy Chromebook failed to perform for four hours straight, even for basic routine tasks.
The reason for the low battery performance could be linked to the powerful 4K display the Chromebook featured. A similar display is now expected for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. However, we can also expect improved battery performance along with enhanced CPU and GPU performance.
For What It's Worth
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook launched with a price tag of USD 999 (around Rs. 73,820), making it one of the most expensive laptops running Chrome OS. On the other hand, several other options come with a cheaper price tag from Acer and HP.
This once again brings us back to the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. Even with a similar design and a similar price tag, the upcoming device could be a hit only if it boosts its performance under the hood.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,495
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
95,000
-
16,900
-
14,575