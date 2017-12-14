Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) and Notebook 9 Pen announced with upgraded features

In the current market trend, the laptops have transitioned from traditional clamshell models to 2-in-1s with a 360-degree rotatable screen that can be used as a tablet too. Taking the same to the next level, some manufacturers such as Samsung has provided the pen support as well to their laptops.

Samsung has announced the launch of the new Samsung Notebook 9 Pen and Notebook 9 (2018). It is claimed by the company that the device will offer a portable, connected, powerful and secure mobile computing experience that is on par with using PCs. These notebooks run Windows 10 OS. Basically, the Notebook 9 Pen is much like the Notebook 9 Pro that was unveiled in May.

If you don't remember, earlier this year, Samsung unveiled the Notebook 9 series of laptops. Similarly, the next generation models have been launched now instead of waiting until the CES 2018 tech show to commence.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen offers flexibility and portability with the convertible hinge and S Pen. The 2-in-1 PC has a metal chassis with a premium magnesium aluminum alloy design called Metal12 to keep it durable and light weight as well. The 360-degree hinge offers flexibility for users letting them convert it into a tablet from a laptop just by rotating the keyboard. The refined S Pen lets users write, sketch, paint, doodle and more. The S Pen is inbuilt and designed for immediate use. It is touted that this S Pen can recognize 4096 levels of pressure with the 0.7mm fine tip and convenient tilt detection to render a natural writing and drawing experience. Whenever the S Pen is detached from the notebook, the Air Command will automatically be launched with the S Pen shortcuts as we have seen in the previous Samsung devices. On the specs front, the Samsung Notebook 9 boasts of a 13.3-inch Samsung RealViewTouch FHD display. The device makes use of the 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage space. There is a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.0 port, an HDMI port, and a fingerprint sensor as well. The notebook has an IR camera with 720p resolution, a backlit keyboard, and a precision touchpad. It is available in the Light Titan color option. Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) The Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) has been launched in two variants - one with a 13.3-inch display and the other with a 15-inch display. These notebooks are claimed to be the thinnest and lightest ones in their class as they weigh around 2.84 pounds and measure 15.4mm in thickness. The screen has thin bezels measuring 6.2mm to give an immersive experience to the users. Like the Notebook 9 (Pen), this one also has the durable metal body with Metal12 that makes it light. Apart from the 13.3-inch and 15-inch FHD RealViewDisplay, these notebooks come with the similar specs such as 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB RAM, up to 1GB storage space and 75W Hexacell battery. There is a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and an HDMI port on these laptops. Again, these notebooks have a fingerprint sensor, precision touchpad, and backlit keyboard too. Price and Availability The company has not revealed the pricing of these Samsung laptops but it is believed that these will be released initially in the US in Q1 2018. But these devices will go on sale in select countries such as Korea this month itself. Both the Notebook 9 Pen and Notebook 9 (2018) will be showcased at the CES 2018 tech show in Las Vegas in early January.