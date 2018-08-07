Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop range of laptops now available in India: Price starts at Rs 86,999

Microsoft has officially launched the Microsoft Surface Book 2 range of convertible 2-in-1 laptops in India for a starting price of Rs 86,999. These Windows 10 powered notebooks will be available in India in 13.5-inch and 15-inch display variants.

Microsoft has launched the Surface Laptop and the Surface Book 2 series. These newest offerings from Microsoft will be available in India via offline and online retail stores across the country.

Surface Laptop specifications

The Surface Laptop comes with a 13.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with touch input capability with a resolution of 2256x1504 px offering a 201 pixels per inch with PixelSense Display. These devices will be powered by either 7th gen Core i5-7200U or the 7th gen Core i7-7660U with support for Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac.

Surface Notebook 2 specifications

The Surface Book 2 comes in two sizes. The 13.5-inch model comes with an IPS LCD display with a resolution of 3000 x 2000px, whereas the 15-inch model comes with a resolution of 3240x2160 with 267 pixels per inch, which is compatible with the Surface Pen and Surface Dial.

Coming to the processor, the Surface Book 2 is powered by 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8650U or a 7th gen Intel Core i5-7300U coupled with either Nvidia GTX 1050 or the GTX 1060 GPU.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Models and pricing

Core i5 with 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620 retails in India for Rs 86,999

Intel Core i5 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620 retails in India for Rs 1,14,999

Intel Core i7 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus 640 retails in India for Rs 1,44,999

Intel Core i7 with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus 640 retails in India for Rs 1,96,999

Intel Core i7 with 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus 640 retails in India for Rs 2,33,999

Microsoft Surface Book 2 Models and pricing

13.5-inch models

Intel Core i5 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620 retails in India for Rs 1,37,999

Intel Core i7 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 retails in India for Rs 1,85,999

Intel Core i7 with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 retails in India for Rs 2,22,999

Intel Core i7 with 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 retails in India for Rs 2,57,999

15-inch models

Intel Core i7 with 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 retails in India for Rs 2,22,499

Intel Core i7 with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 retails in India for Rs 2,58,999

Intel Core i7 with 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 retails in India for Rs 2,95,999