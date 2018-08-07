Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop range of laptops now available in India: Price starts at Rs 86,999

Related Articles
Microsoft has officially launched the Microsoft Surface Book 2 range of convertible 2-in-1 laptops in India for a starting price of Rs 86,999. These Windows 10 powered notebooks will be available in India in 13.5-inch and 15-inch display variants.
Microsoft has launched the Surface Laptop and the Surface Book 2 series. These newest offerings from Microsoft will be available in India via offline and online retail stores across the country.
Surface Laptop specifications
The Surface Laptop comes with a 13.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with touch input capability with a resolution of 2256x1504 px offering a 201 pixels per inch with PixelSense Display. These devices will be powered by either 7th gen Core i5-7200U or the 7th gen Core i7-7660U with support for Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac.
Surface Notebook 2 specifications
The Surface Book 2 comes in two sizes. The 13.5-inch model comes with an IPS LCD display with a resolution of 3000 x 2000px, whereas the 15-inch model comes with a resolution of 3240x2160 with 267 pixels per inch, which is compatible with the Surface Pen and Surface Dial.
Coming to the processor, the Surface Book 2 is powered by 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8650U or a 7th gen Intel Core i5-7300U coupled with either Nvidia GTX 1050 or the GTX 1060 GPU.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Models and pricing
- Core i5 with 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620 retails in India for Rs 86,999
- Intel Core i5 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620 retails in India for Rs 1,14,999
- Intel Core i7 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus 640 retails in India for Rs 1,44,999
- Intel Core i7 with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus 640 retails in India for Rs 1,96,999
- Intel Core i7 with 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus 640 retails in India for Rs 2,33,999
Microsoft Surface Book 2 Models and pricing
13.5-inch models
- Intel Core i5 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620 retails in India for Rs 1,37,999
- Intel Core i7 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 retails in India for Rs 1,85,999
- Intel Core i7 with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 retails in India for Rs 2,22,999
- Intel Core i7 with 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 retails in India for Rs 2,57,999
15-inch models
- Intel Core i7 with 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 retails in India for Rs 2,22,499
- Intel Core i7 with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 retails in India for Rs 2,58,999
- Intel Core i7 with 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 retails in India for Rs 2,95,999