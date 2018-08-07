ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop range of laptops now available in India: Price starts at Rs 86,999

According to Microsoft the Surface Book 2 with core i7 chipset is the most powerful Surface device yet.

By:

Related Articles

    Microsoft has officially launched the Microsoft Surface Book 2 range of convertible 2-in-1 laptops in India for a starting price of Rs 86,999. These Windows 10 powered notebooks will be available in India in 13.5-inch and 15-inch display variants.

    Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop range of laptops now available in India

    Microsoft has launched the Surface Laptop and the Surface Book 2 series. These newest offerings from Microsoft will be available in India via offline and online retail stores across the country.

    Surface Laptop specifications

    The Surface Laptop comes with a 13.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with touch input capability with a resolution of 2256x1504 px offering a 201 pixels per inch with PixelSense Display. These devices will be powered by either 7th gen Core i5-7200U or the 7th gen Core i7-7660U with support for Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac.

    Surface Notebook 2 specifications

    The Surface Book 2 comes in two sizes. The 13.5-inch model comes with an IPS LCD display with a resolution of 3000 x 2000px, whereas the 15-inch model comes with a resolution of 3240x2160 with 267 pixels per inch, which is compatible with the Surface Pen and Surface Dial.

    Coming to the processor, the Surface Book 2 is powered by 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8650U or a 7th gen Intel Core i5-7300U coupled with either Nvidia GTX 1050 or the GTX 1060 GPU.

    Microsoft Surface Laptop Models and pricing

    • Core i5 with 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620 retails in India for Rs 86,999
    • Intel Core i5 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620 retails in India for Rs 1,14,999
    • Intel Core i7 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus 640 retails in India for Rs 1,44,999
    • Intel Core i7 with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus 640 retails in India for Rs 1,96,999
    • Intel Core i7 with 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus 640 retails in India for Rs 2,33,999

    Microsoft Surface Book 2 Models and pricing

    13.5-inch models

    • Intel Core i5 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620 retails in India for Rs 1,37,999
    • Intel Core i7 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 retails in India for Rs 1,85,999
    • Intel Core i7 with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 retails in India for Rs 2,22,999
    • Intel Core i7 with 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 retails in India for Rs 2,57,999

    15-inch models

    • Intel Core i7 with 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 retails in India for Rs 2,22,499
    • Intel Core i7 with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 retails in India for Rs 2,58,999
    • Intel Core i7 with 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 retails in India for Rs 2,95,999

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 13:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue