    Surface Book 2 with 8th Gen Intel quad-core processor is now official: Costs over Rs 1,00,000

    Surface Book 2 is available with 13.5-inch and 15-inch display

    By
    |

    Microsoft has silently launched the all-new Surface Book 2, powered by 8th Gen Intel chipset. This has come a few days before the Surface Event 2019, which is scheduled to happen on the 17th of April, where the company is expected to announce next-gen Surface Laptop, Surface Book, and Surface Pro devices.

    Surface Book 2 with 8th Gen Intel quad-core processor is now official

     

    Keeping aside the upcoming launch event, let us look at the features and specifications offered by the all-new Surface Book 2, which is sort of flagship laptop from Microsoft. Here is the full review of the Surface Book 2.

    Price and availability

    The Microsoft Surface Book 2 with the all-new 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8350U CPU retails in the US for $1,499 and is currently available on Microsoft official website. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the all-new Surface Book 2 in India.

    Features

    Do note that, the company still sells the Surface Book 2 with 7th Gen Core-i7 dual-core processor for $1299. The only difference between the newly launched model is the CPU. The all-new Surface Book 2 comes with 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8350U CPU with up to 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost frequency.

    The notebook offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage. Due to the new CPU, the Surface Book 2 should provide better performance, especially with apps and games, which can take advantage of the multi-core processors.

    The 8th Gen processor on the laptop should offer slightly better performance compared to the previous Surface Book 2 iteration with the 7th Gen Intel processors.

    Specifications

    Surface Book 2 comes with 13.5-inch and a 15-inch display with touch support, offering 267 PPI. The laptop comes with either 7th or 8th Gen Intel chipset with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD based storage.

     

    According to Microsoft, the Surface Book 2 can offer up to 17 hours of video playback time on a single charge, and last up to 10 hours with normal web browsing.

    Read More About: surface book 2 microsoft laptop news
    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 10:24 [IST]
