Surface Laptop 5 Massive Leak Confirms Microsoft Favors Intel

The Microsoft 2022 Surface Event is still a week away, but the specifications of the latest Surface Laptop seem to have leaked online. It is concerning to note that Microsoft may have favored Intel processors, and completely avoided AMD for the sleek laptop.

Microsoft is expected to announce the Surface Pro tablet, refreshed versions of the Surface Laptop, and a new iteration of Surface Studio. Incidentally, it is also the tenth anniversary of the Surface lineup.

The first-ever Surface-branded device was shipped on Oct. 26, 2012. Hence, loyal fans of the sleek touchscreen laptop were expecting something special, capable, and powerful. Instead, Microsoft could be playing it safe by offering relatively minor upgrades.

Notable Twitter user and leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia posted a couple of tweets containing the alleged specifications. It is important to note that leaked specifications might not reflect in the retail editions of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: Leaked Specifications

According to the leaked specifications, the 13.5-inch variant could have a screen resolution of 2256x1504 pixels with a 201 (PPI) density. This is the exact same display that is available on the Surface Laptop 4.

The screen on the Surface Laptop 5 will most likely be 15-inches diagonally and could have a resolution of 2496x1664 pixels. The higher resolution might not translate into greater pixel density due to the larger screen size. There's no information about the refresh rate in the leak, but Microsoft could likely stick to 120Hz dynamic refresh displays.

Surface Laptop 5 13.5"

Common for all variants:

- RES: 2256x1504

- 12th gen cpu (Intel EVO)

- Windows 11 Home

- Intel Xe Graphics (integrated graphics)

- BT 5.1 + WiFi 6



Variants:

- i5-1235U - 512GB SSD - 8GB RAM - BLACK

- i7-1255U - 512GB SSD - 16GB RAM - BLACK — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) October 7, 2022

Both the editions of the Surface Laptop 5 are expected to ship with Windows 11 Home edition, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6.

Surface Laptop 5 15"

Common for all variants:

- RES: 2496x1664

- 12th gen cpu (Intel EVO)

- Windows 11 Home

- Intel Xe Graphics (integrated graphics)

- BT 5.1 + WiFi 6 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) October 7, 2022

The previous generation of Surface-branded laptops packed AMD CPUs with AMD Radeon graphics. However, the leaked specifications indicate Microsoft has dumped AMD in favor of Intel CPUs and Intel Xe integrated graphics. The upcoming devices could be powered by Intel Alder Lake U series mobile processors.

There's no indication about the pricing of the upcoming Surface laptops. However, given the marginal improvements, Microsoft might stick to last year's pricing structure. This means the entry-level model might start at $999, with the top-end variant costing around $2,400.

