    This is the Realme X: Upcoming flagship smartphone from Realme

    Realme X: Like the iPhone X?

    Several leaks and reports suggest that Realme is working on a flagship smartphone to take on the upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone. According to the latest reports, Realme will call the upcoming flagship smartphone has the Realme X (RMX1901).

    This is the Realme X: Upcoming flagship smartphone from Realme

     

    The Realme X was recently spotted on TENAA, revealing some of the features and specifications of the smartphone. Considering the TENAA listing, the Realme X is most likely to launch in China in the next few days.

    The first pop-up selfie camera

    Realme smartphone is known for borrowing features from Oppo and OnePlus smartphones (BBK Electronics own all three brands). Now, the latest report suggests that the Realme X will feature a pop-up selfie camera, similar to the Oppo F11 Pro or the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro. Do note that, the upcoming Redmi smartphone is also speculated to feature a pop-up selfie camera.

    In-display fingerprint sensor

    The Realme X is most likely to feature an FHD+ resolution OLED display with no-notch no-bezel design. The smartphone is also speculated to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the OnePlus 6T or the Oppo K1.

    The smartphone also has a gradient back panel, similar to the Realme 3 and the Realme 3 Pro, which increases the overall aesthetics of the smartphone, making it look like a premium device.

    Dual camera setup

    The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back, possibly with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. The pop-up selfie camera is most likely to be a high-resolution sensor, similar to the Realme 3 Pro or the Realme U1.

    As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Realme X. Considering Realme's track record, the base variant of the Realme X is expected to be under 1999 Yuan or Rs 20,000. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Realme X.

    Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
