Vaio Laptops To Make A Comeback In India, Flipkart Teaser Hints

Right now, there is a demand in the laptop market due to the work from home and online education trend caused by uncertain times. Since the past few months, the sales of laptops have spiked in the country. To capitalize on the growing market, it looks like the Japanese laptop brand Vaio, which stayed out of the market for years is planning to re-enter the Indian market.

In 2014, Sony that was selling Vaio laptops sold the PC business. Now, the company appears to be in plans to make a comeback in partnership with Nexstgo, a Hong Kong-based company.

Vaio Laptops Flipkart Teaser

The e-commerce retailer Flipkart has teased the comeback of the Vaio laptops in India. The teaser does not shed light on the exact launch date but it notes that lightweight Vaio laptops will be launched soon in the country.

Besides this, Nexstgo Company Limited and Vaio have signed a license agreement for manufacturing, sales, marketing as well as servicing these laptops in a slew of global markets including India, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Middle East, Taiwan, Macau and Singapore.

A Zee Business report dating to a few days back noted that Vaio announced that it is all set to bring an unparalleled and seamless computing experience to the Indian market. However, the details of the upcoming Vaio laptops in India are scarce for now. The report notes that the brand will until the first AMD model in January along with another model that is designed for the modern office. These laptops will be available via Flipkart and will be extended to other major retail channels later.

With the Flipkart teasers suggesting the imminent launch of the Vaio laptops in India, it looks like the brand has a lot for us in store. We can expect Vaio to take on existing players in the PC market such as HP, Dell, Acer, and Xiaomi among others. We are yet to see the targeted price segments of Vaio in the country and we can expect to get further details in the coming days.

