Walmart debuts into the PC world with three new laptops and desktops

Walmart is stepping up into the gaming PC business. The retail giant has confirmed its partnership with Esports Arena to launch three laptops and three desktop towers designed specifically for gaming. Dubbed Overpowered, the new lineup of PCs will be sold exclusively through Walmart.com.

The new devices come with Intel Core i7 CPUs, 32 gigabytes of memory working with high-capacity HDDs and SSDs, and up to 1080Ti Nvidia GeForce GTX graphic cards. They also have support for virtual reality applications.

The PCs are available for pre-order at Walmart.com, starting at a price of $999 for the lowest cost laptop, while its desktop counterpart costs $1,399.

Besides, Walmart also seems to be prepping up to launch a low-cost streaming service. The new service will go in direct competition with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, report The Information.

While the new venture would cost a fortune, it could potentially help Walmart in its ongoing battle with Amazon, which has grabbed a huge market share from many brick-and-mortar retailers.

The company is apparently planning to undercut the pricing of the existing streaming services, as well as reach out to the people who haven't already utilized streaming video, particularly in middle-America. Walmart is of the belief that the center of the country has a lot of potential customers. The streaming service could also include an ad-supported free tier.

In August, Walmart and Flipkart announced the closing of the agreements for Walmart to become the largest shareholder in the Flipkart Group.

"Walmart and Flipkart will achieve more together than each of us could accomplish separately to contribute to the economic growth of India, creating a strong local business powered by Walmart," said Judith McKenna, president, and CEO of Walmart International, in a statement.

With the completion of the investment, Walmart now holds approximately 77 percent of Flipkart. The remainder of the business is held by other shareholders, including Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft Corp.