WWDC 2021: MacOS Monterey Announced With Universal Control and Improved Safari News oi-Vivek

At WWDC 2021, Apple has announced the next-generation operating system for Macs -- macOS Monterey, which now comes with a lot of new features and capabilities just like iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. With the macOS Monterey, Apple is now offering some of the features that were limited to iOS and a few macOS-centric features, offering better connectivity between various Apple devices.

macOS Monterey With Universal Control

One of the biggest updates that macOS has received with the latest release is universal control. This feature allows using a single mouse and keyboard across various Apple products such as iPad, MacBook, and iMacs. This feature also allows users to drop files from one device to another wirelessly.

Users can now AirPlay content from iPhone and iPad to Macs, which will stream content on a mac device with a bigger screen. All these features tightly integrate various Apple devices to offer a seamless experience across the products.

Shortcuts now available for Macs with the macOS Monterey, which allows creating custom shortcuts, which saves time and improves productivity. This also allows users to export their already existing Automator workflows to shortcuts with ease, offering a seamless user experience. Do note that, some of these features in portrait mode on FaceTime are only available for Macs with Apple Silicon M1 processors.

MacOS Monterey Improves Browsing Experience

macOS Monterey also gets features like portrait mode on facetime, which will smartly blur the background. Besides, Safari now offers features like tab group, which allows users to create custom website groups for easy access and these will be synced across the Apple devices in real-time.

MacOS Monterey Availability

The Developers version of macOS Monterey is already available for download and the beta version will be available for the general audience early next month. One has to wait till the end of 2021 to get the stable version of macOS Monterey and will be available as a free software update.

Macs That Support MacOS Monterey

MacBook Pro (2016 and later)

MacBook (2016 and later)

MacBook Air (2018 and later)

iMac (2017 and later)

iMac (5K Retina 27-inch, Late 2015)

iMac Pro, Mac mini (2018 and later)

Mac Pro (2019)

