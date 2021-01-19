Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 IC Launched; Mi Laptops Finally Get Web Camera News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi came into the laptop business in India in 2019 by launching the Mi Notebook 14 at competitive pricing. Though it offered a great specs sheet for the asking price, the laptop had one major issue. The Mi Notebook 14 didn't have a web camera, and the company used to offer free USB web camera to compensate for the same.

It looks like the company has finally rectified that issue by launching a new variant -- the Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 IC, which now comes with an integrated web camera. The price of the Mi Notebook 14 IC is identical to that of the Mi Notebook 14.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 IC Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 IC is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor with the Intel UHD graphics on the base model, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. There is also a high-end version of the same with 512GB internal storage, which costs a bit more than the base variant.

The laptop has a 14-inch display with FHD (1920 x 1080p) resolution with a web camera on the top. Just like most laptops, this is, again a 720p HD web camera, and should be good enough for video conferences and to attend online classes.

As per the I/O, the laptop has two USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-A 2.0 port, a full-sized HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a charging pin. The laptop has a scissor mechanism keyboard with 1.3mm key travel. Just like the Mi Notebook 14, the Mi Notebook 14 IC also misses out on the keyboard backlight. Do note that, the Mi Notebook 14 IC misses out on the USB Type-C port.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop supports dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), and Bluetooth 5.0. Besides, the device is fitted with dual 2W speakers. A 3660 mAh or 46Wh battery powers the laptop, capable of offering up to 10 hours of battery life.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 IC Price in India

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 IC comes in three variants. The base model with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Intel UHD graphics card costs Rs. 43,999, the mid-range model with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage with Intel UHD graphics costs Rs. 46,999. Lastly, the most powerful version of the Mi Notebook 14 IC comes with 8GB RAM, 512GB internal storage with NVIDIA MX250 2GB GPU for Rs. 49,999. All three models are currently available on Xiaomi India's official website.

Should You Buy Mi Notebook 14 IC?

The Mi Notebook 14 IC isn't an upgrade to the Mi Notebook 14. if you want a new laptop for general usage, the base model does look interesting, given the choice of processor, RAM, and storage. However, it is still using a 10th Gen Intel processor, and there are a lot of laptops in the market with the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors, which can offer better battery efficiency and better performance.

