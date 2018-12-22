Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch launched: Price, specifications, features and more

Xiaomi has launched a new version of its powerful Mi Notebook Air. Well, the 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air might be small and compact but it is a versatile laptop that packs a powerful hardware among other mainstream features. Now, the latest variant has been launched in the company's home market China.

The latest Mi Notebook Air from Xiaomi features the 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor and fast SSD. It flaunts a thin and light metal unibody build which makes it durable though it is a small form-factor laptop. Let's take a look at the complete specifications and pricing of this Xiaomi laptop from here.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch model comes with a 12.5-inch display as its name indicates. It has a FHD display with 1080p resolution surrounded by thin bezels of 5.71mm thickness. The laptop is lightweight weighing just 1.07 kg and measuring 12.9mm in thickness. Despite its compact build, it uses a powerful 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

Xiaomi doesn't offer higher configuration options in the latest laptop offering from Xiaomi. So, buyers will not be able to upgrade to the more powerful 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor or higher variants. However, its 7th generation Core i5 processor appears to be a significant upgrade to the original m3 processor. Due to the processor, the components could be housed in a slim frame.

Xiaomi has not revealed the actual battery capacity of the laptop but it is touted to render around 11.5 hours of runtime, which is impressive. The Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch has an inbuilt USB Type-C port supporting fast charging and runs Windows 10 OS.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch is now official in China and is up for pre-booking. The company has not revealed when the sales will start. Also, there is no word regarding its international release. We can expect it to be launched in India early in 2019. It has been launched for 3999 yuan in China, which translates to Rs. 42,000 approximately.

Via: ITHome