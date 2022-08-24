Just In
Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Specifications Revealed: Can You Game On It?
Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch of its most capable laptop -- Notebook Pro 120G for the Indian market. It is Xiaomi's first laptop to offer a 120Hz refresh rate display with a 2.5K resolution. Besides, it is also the most powerful laptop that the company has ever launched in India.
According to the dedicated web page of the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G, the laptop will come with a thin-bezel design display along with a web camera on top, which is likely to be a 720p camera. As mentioned above, the device will have a 120Hz refresh rate screen along with a 2.5K resolution in a 15.6-inch form factor.
As far as the I/O is concerned, the laptop will have two USB Type-C ports (probably with support for Thunderbolt 3/4), a USB-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a dedicated full-sized HDMI slot. The laptop seems to have an all-metal unibody design and it does look a lot like the Apple MacBook Pro.
Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Hardware Specifications
The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G will be powered by an Intel CPU. As of now, it is unclear if the laptop will use the latest 12th Gen Alder Lake H series CPU with the hybrid architecture consisting of P-cores and E-cores. While the laptop will have a dedicated GPU, the usage of NVIDIA GeForce MX550 makes it a non-gaming laptop.
The laptop is expected to offer 8/16GB of RAM along with 512/1TB of internal storage. In terms of software, the device is likely to ship with Windows 11 OS and might even offer Microsoft Office 2021 license for free.
Can You Game On Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G?
While you should be able to play games on the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G, the gaming performance will be not as good as a dedicated gaming laptop. One should be able to play modern AAA games on the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G at 720/1080p resolution with low-to-medium graphics settings without any issue.
