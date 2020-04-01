Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 Review: Excellent Laptop For Personal And Professional Use

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 Hardware Specifications

Screen size/resolution: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080p) 144Hz display

Processor: 2.6GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H

RAM: 16GB DDR4 SDRAM With 2,667MHz

GPU: 6GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti DDR6

Storage: 256GB NVMePCIe SSD + 1TB HDD

Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

OS: Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 Design

The Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 looks like a typical gaming laptop with a metal finish. The laptop weighs 2.7KG, which makes it a bit heavy. One of the reasons for the heavyweight is that the laptop includes a dedicated GPU with an active cooling system, which includes multiple fans.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 offers solid build quality and the laptop does not show any signs of flex, assuring a long-lasting life span. Even in terms of I/O, the laptop has three USB 3.0 ports, RJ-45 ethernet jack, full-sized HDMI out, an USB Type-C port and a headphone jack, which covers the base and one can use almost any accessories without using a dongle.

Overall, the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 is built to last long, because gamers might not handle their machines with utmost care. If you are looking for a laptop, which can take some abuse, then this might be the machine to consider.

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 Display

The Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 has a 15.6-inch display with a not-so slim bezel that we have seen on a laptop of this class. The top bezel of the laptop houses an HD web camera, which does perform adequately in the presence of proper lighting. Like most of the laptop web-cameras, this is also an average performer and there is nothing to boast about the same.

One major aspect of the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 is its display. The 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen is one of the best panels that I have seen on a laptop that costs around a lakh. The laptop uses a 144Hz high-refresh-rate panel with a minimal response time of 3ms. The display offers a wide viewing angle (up to 170 degrees) and also support super high-dynamic ranging profile (SHDR).

When the high-refresh-rate is combined with lower response time, the laptop gives an edge for a gamer, especially on FPS and Battle Royale titles. If you play games from the aforementioned category, then the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 will definitely impress you.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 is also one of the most color-accurate panels, especially at the asking price. This means the shows from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will look more vivid and real-to-life. Another advantage of having a color-accurate panel is that the laptop can be used by professionals, who do photos and video color grading.

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 Audio Performance

The Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 features a dual stereo speaker setup, which gets adequately loud and are more than enough to fill a small room. More than the loudness, the WaveMaxx Audio powered speaker unit on the laptop produces clean sound with very minimal distortion, even at the 100 percent volume.

As this laptop has a dual-speaker setup, there is a channel separation and the laptop does output stereo sound, which is noticeable while streaming high-quality music and playing games. For those, who use headphones, the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 offers a mode called Waves Nx, which offers true surround sound (Dolby Atmos like) and users can also enable camera tracking to get more accurate scene-centric sound results while gaming.

Though the speakers on the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 are not as loud as we wanted, they are very clear and the output from the headphones is also commendable. Similarly, one can also use a USB-Type C headphone for the audio output, which offers similar results.

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 Performance

The Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 is powered by the Intel Core i7-9750H 9th Gen gaming CPU with 16GB DDR4 SDRAM and 256GB PCIe SSD and 1TB HDD. On the graphics front, the laptop comes with the 6GB Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU and the laptop has an overall TDP of 180W.

This combination of CPU and the GPU offers an exceptional gaming performance. Similarly, it also offers enough horsepower for non-gaming high-end users who deal with video editing, photo editing, 3D designing, and illustrators.

Do note that, we enabled Turbo mode before running these games and benchmark software, which overclocks the GPU and increase the fan RPM to the maximum to offer the best possible performance. The laptop does have a dedicated Turbo mode button, which makes it easy for enabling the same.

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 CPU Performance

There is a misconception that the gaming performance of a laptop/computer is entirely dependent on the GPU. In reality, a CPU is also as important as a CPU to get good gaming performance.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 is based on the 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor, which is a 6-core processor with a base clock speed of 2.6GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.5GHz. This CPU uses 14nm lithography and offers 12MB of cache with a bus speed of 8GT/s (gig transfer) with a peak TDP of 45W.

This is a great processor for both gaming and professional usage, as it has a peak clock speed of 4.5GHz, which will be helpful for gaming and having 12 threads will help with video and graphics rending. We ran a couple of CPU centric benchmarks on the Intel Core i7-9750H and here are the following results.

As this CPU has a base clock speed of 2.6GHz, the laptop will offer good battery life. Tasks like browsing the web, working on a presentation or even watching a movie do not require higher clock speed and due to the lower base clock speed, the laptop will consume less battery while doing normal tasks, offering good battery life.

On Geekbench 4, the Intel Core i7-9750H posted 5090 points on single-core and 188552 points on multi-core performance.

These results indicated that the processor can maintain a peak clock speed, offering good performance on software and games that just uses one core. Similarly, the multi-core performance does indicate that all six cores might not be able to hit the peak boost clock speed, but still offers adequate computing power.

Cinebench R15 is another CPU benchmark tool, which uses real-time rending to calculate the multi-core performance on the CPU. The Intel Core i7-9750H laptop scores 1250 points, again indicating a good CPU performance.

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 GPU/Gaming Performance

The Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 comes with the Nvidia GTX 1660Ti, which is not the best GPU that we have seen on a laptop that costs Rs. 1,19,990. However, considering the fact that the laptop has a 1080p display, and the combination of the GPU and CPU can run most of the games at 60+ fps. In fact, some older games like GTA V can offer 90+ fps.

We ran 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra DR12 benchmark on the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 laptop and got back a score of 3,157, which is slightly less than the laptops like the Dell G7 15 or the Alienware Area 51m, which obviously cost more than the Acer's offering.

On to the real-life performance, the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 offers an average fps of 90 on GTA V and we also ran the Shadow Of the Tomb Raider, which was also able to run at 80fps even with the highest graphics settings.

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 Verdict

The Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 is an excellent gaming laptop, that offers adequate performance, especially when the Intel Core i7-9750H and the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti CPU and GPU are combined.

The benchmark and gaming results indicate that the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 offers good single-core and multi-core CPU performance, which makes this laptop good for professional usage and gaming. In terms of sustained performance, the Intel Core i7-9750H was able to maintain constant higher clock speeds and even while gaming continuously, the processor did not touch the T-junction max temperature, which again re-iterates the thermal capabilities of the chipset.

It does offer an adequate amount of storage with a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD, offering enough space to store all the movies on games right on the device. If you looking for a laptop for gaming or even for professional usage or for both, then the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 could be the right choice.