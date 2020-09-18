Acer Swift 5 Review: Sleek, Classy Laptop Designed For Professionals

The company's latest entrant is the Acer Swift 5 laptop that's crafted specifically for working professionals. The lightweight design aided by a 1080p FHD resolution display is top-notch on the device. The Acer Swift 5 brings a host of many premium and useful features, but also has a few shortcomings. This detailed review highlights all these factors and explains why this might or might not be the right laptop for you!

Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i7 1065G7

GPU: Intel Iris Plus Graphics shared memory

RAM: 16GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD storage

Display: 14-inch FHD Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass 4 touch display

Battery: 56Wh with fast charging support

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Ports: USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, USB3.2, HDMI

Weight: < 1Kg; 14.95 mm thickness

Acer Swift 5 Design: Sleek, Lightweight

One of the most striking factors of the Acer Swift 5 is its lightweight design. Weighing around 1Kg, the laptop is easy to carry around. The overall thickness of the laptop is just 14.95mm - meaning it'll easily fit into a tote bag. Crowded metro trains shouldn't be trouble with this laptop.

Speaking of its portability, the lightweight design also helps to carry it without being burdensome. The Acer Swift 5 uses Magnesium-Aluminum alloy and Magnesium-Lithium alloy that makes it lighter and stronger than plain Aluminum. The end result is an elegant, ceramic finish for the Swift 5.

The one that I've reviewed here is the Charcoal Blue variant that offers a premium and classy finish. The hinge of the laptop bears a rose gold finish, which further highlights the blue shade of the laptop. The keyboard and the trackpad are also noteworthy. The keyboard hardly makes any noise while typing (something that I personally prefer). However, the trackpad can get a bit clumsy while using, especially with the right and left clicks.

There are several ports on the laptop, including USB Type-C, USB 3.2, Thunderbolt, and others that are placed on both sides of the laptop. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones. The speakers are placed below and at the back of the laptop that gives a clear audio experience. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the lower-right side of the keyboard that syncs with the Windows Hello. However, the sensor itself is very tiny and often fails to recognize the fingerprint in the first go.

Acer Swift 5 Display Detailed

The display on the Acer Swift 5 is on point and something that amplified my viewing experience. Acer has packed a 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display. The display features 340 nit brightness and 100 percent sRGB gamut. Simply put, the colors on the laptop were bright and vivid, enhancing the overall visual experience.

Another pleasing factor of the Swift 5 is its nearly bezel-less display, which also presents a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Together combined with the FHD display, the Acer Swift 5 gives you a great presentation be it for video conferencing, working on your PPT, or simply binge your favourite movies/TV shows.

More importantly, Acer has brought in the new Antimicrobial solution to the entire chassis, including the display. The solution is a silver-ion antimicrobial agent in the coating of the surface. Acer claims to reduce the microbial rate against a broad range of bacteria. With the 2020 pandemic in full rage, the Antimicrobial solution on the Acer Swift 5 is a welcome initiative.

You Can Conveniently Forget The Mouse

The touchscreen on the Acer Swift 5 needs a special mention. The 1080p touchscreen is easy without needing a mouse. Be it video conferencing, working on your Microsoft Word, or any other task - the touchscreen is very convenient. Need to hit ‘Skip Intro' on Netflix? You don't need to find the mouse pointer at all. Need to add more people to your group video call? Do it right away on the touchscreen.

Additionally, you can also easily switch to the tablet mode on the Acer Swift 5. This completely makes the laptop turn into a tablet giving you a couple of options to choose from. That said, do note that the screen is a smudge magnet. As the background switches to black or other dark colors, you'll find that the smudges become more evident.

Acer Swift 5 Processor Performance

Moving on, the Acer Swift 5 that I'm reviewing here comes with the Intel Core i7-1065G7 10th gen processor. The processor comes with a base frequency of 1.5Ghz and can run a maximum frequency of 3.98Ghz. I ran a couple of benchmarks to test the performance of the laptop.

The Acer Swift 5 scored 1260 in the single-core test and 3656 on the multi-core test on Geekbench. Based on this score, it is safe to assume that the Acer Swift 5 is capable of handling nearly all tasks an office-going professional would need to run.

On PC Mark 10, the laptop scored 4016, where it ran tests on video conferencing, spreadsheet performance, photo, and video editing tasks. To note, the Acer Swift 5 packs the Intel Iris Plus Graphics onboard, which scores 3674 on the benchmark test. This means the laptop is ideal for tasks like video and photo editing, rather than intense gaming.

Lastly, we also ran the Cinebench R20 benchmark and the laptop scored 1317. Ideally, the 4 cores and 8 thread CPU is ideal for office-related tasks. Apart from these benchmark scores, the laptop runs smoothly on a daily basis. I used it for various video conferencing, document creation, and other entertainment-related tasks and it runs without a hitch.

Battery Performance: Nothing Extraordinary

The Acer Swift 5 packs a 56Wh battery with fast charging support. I wouldn't say the battery on the Acer Swift 5 is extraordinary. It easily lasts up to eight hours - just like most new laptops in the initial years. The laptop switched to power-saved mode at 20 percent and effectively shifted to the critical-battery stage when it reached 10 percent.

Once again, it depends on the user on how long the battery lasts. For me, I could easily watch two movies on Netflix, back-to-back. However, by the end of the second movie, it is left with only 20 percent, indicating the power saving mode. Other activities like working on doc files or browsing through the internet should fetch you more hours. Another activity I continuously used the Acer Swift 5 for was video conferencing, which generally consumes battery. Generally, after an hour of video calling, the laptop would drain out a bit, but could still run a couple of tasks before requiring a plug-in.

The charging time is another factor I would like to mention here. I put it on charge while working in the background. The battery indicated it needed an hour to fully charge from 10 percent, and it was done roughly around the same time. Another factor that needs mentioning is how the laptop hardly heats. Despite running it for hours together, there's hardly any noticeable heating issue.

Acer Swift 5 Verdict: A Good Choice For Working Professionals

The Acer Swift 5 is starts from Rs. 64,990 and goes up to nearly Rs. 100,000. The laptop has many features that are worth the price tag. Of course, other brands are offering similar features for a similar price tag. Devices like the HP Pavilion series, Lenovo IdeaPad, and the Dell Inspiron are some examples to check out.

However, the Acer Swift 5 is a grade above for its sleek, lightweight design that presents a premium finish. Aesthetics aside, the performance of the laptop is also noteworthy, making it capable of handling all your daily tasks. Even after the work-from-home trend ceases, the Acer Swift 5 makes a good choice to get for its portability and efficient performance.