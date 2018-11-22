Asus TUF Gaming FX505: The Good, The Bad, and the X factor

The Good

Aesthetically pleasing



The first thing that will strike you is the compact design of the laptop measuring similar to that of the ROG Strix GL504. It features 6.5 mm bezels on either side and a bigger 12mm bezel on the top to house the camera and a mic. The model gets really close to the higher-end ROG models in terms of aesthetics, making no compromises on the look and feel of the device.

The laptop has MIL-grade reliability standards when it comes to reliability, and should be able to withstand minor drops and bumps. Backed by impressive specifications, the FX505 can handle everyday hassle with ease and users will find it easy to carry it in their backpack.

Brilliant display



The TUF Gaming sports a matte 15.6-inch IPS panel, and is also the first display in the series to have a 144 Hz refresh rate. This also means that the new model has better viewing angles in comparison to the TN option seen on its precursor. LG Philips is responsible for the new version of the display and has a good performance when it comes to brightness, contrast, uniformity, color coverage.

Overall, the IPS panel on the new model is darker and is ideal for daily tasks and gaming. The dimness could be an obstacle, only if you take your FX505 in a very bright area. But, it will make for a good experience while gaming or playing multimedia content.

Zippy gaming performance



We ran a short gaming test on the new TUF Gaming FX505 series, and our initial impressions of the device are positive. The device handled gaming with grace, and we didn't notice any stutter or lag while trying out high-end games on the device.

The laptop also offers different fan profiles, to handle the performance when CPU and GPU go hot. The Overboost makes the fans go at full speed, while the Silent mode makes the device quieter, but that hampers the performance and also increases the temperature. Overall, the TUF FX505 is capable of handling high-end games without breaking a sweat. The fans might get a little noisy at times, but that's forgivable at this price range.

The Bad

Underwhelming speakers



The speakers miss out on an upgrade, as Asus has used the same audio system that was seen on the previous FX504 laptop. They're loud, but the output isn't that impressive.

It seems that the audio coming out of the cuts on the edges is a big reason for the below-par audio performance. However, the laptop has the ability to output surround sound to headphones and external speakers using its 3.5mm audio jack.

Not enough juice



The Asus TUF Gaming FX505 comes with 48 Wh battery, which is a bit disappointing considering the fact that this is rather small for the current gaming laptop scenario.

The battery isn't the best features of this laptop as it has a 144 Hz screen, which can be switched to 60 Hz if you want to churn out more runtime. The 120 Wh power brick on the laptop takes up to 1 hour 30 minutes to fully charge.

The X factor

For us, the biggest selling point of the device would be its pricing. Priced at Rs 79,990, the device might sound like it's overpriced, but it's a fair deal if you see the overall package. At this price point, the FX505 is undoubtedly a dependable mid-range gaming laptop to come out in 2018.

The company has successfully revamped the TUF Gaming FX504 with a new design, compact form factor, an RGB backlit keyboard, a snappy wireless. Also, the device is the first to feature a 144 Hz screen in the series, making it a good value for money.

Hit or a miss?

If you look beyond the minor flaws of the laptop, it makes for a great overall package. The laptop packs a great display and a good gaming performance which is complemented by an ergonomic design. In our opinion, this is a good and adequately priced product to come from the house of Asus.

If you are someone looking for a gaming laptop but don't want to shell out a huge sum and burn a hole in your pocket, the Asus TUF Gaming FX505 is a very good alternative. If your budget allows, you can opt for the ROG Strix Scar II or the HP Omen 5, but then again these laptops do not make for better-value purchases.