Asus TUF Gaming FX505G laptop review: As tough as it gets

Specifications

Intel Core i7-8750H CPU (8th gen)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050/1050 Ti/1060 (4GB) GPU

15.6", Full HD (1920 x 1080), IPS DIsplay with NanoEdge technology

256GB SSD + 1 TB 5400 rpm HDD

Windows 10 Home/Pro

AURA 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard

DTS headphone output

RAM 16GB DDR4

4 -Cell, 48 Wh Polymer Battery

Dimensions 360 x 262 x 25.8 mm (14.17" x 10.31" x 1.02")

Weight 2.15 kg

Design

The first thing that will strike you is the size of the laptop. It doesn't look like a heavy piece of machinery like other gaming laptops. Although the TUF FX505G borrows few design aspects from its predecessors, it still flaunts a distinct profile. It has a grey finish overall giving it an aggressive look which will cater well to the gaming communities. It has an Asus logo on the lid that lights up when the laptop is on.

At 2.15kg, the laptop is a bit thinner and lightweight compared to many gaming laptops out there. The company claims that the laptop meets a few MIL-grade reliability standards and is capable of withstanding accidental drops and minor bumps. On the back side, the laptop houses a few air vents with four rubber stands to allow enough air flow to the fans.

Overall, the design of the laptop is really impressive with a compact form factor that makes it easier to carry around. It comes with a design that isn't common among the gaming device currently available, differentiating the TUF FX505G from the crowd.

Display

After receiving an underwhelming response for its TN panel, the company went ahead with an IPS panel this time around. The 15.6-inch LED-backlit FHD display is a treat to watch, thanks to the 144Hz refresh rate that makes the interaction butter smooth. This also offers smoother frame rates while playing graphics-heavy games provided the settings are adjusted properly.

The matte finish on the display offers really good viewing angles. Also, the display is bright enough for almost all lighting conditions. The company says that the screen is capable of covering 100% of the RGB color range. In our time with the device, it was clearly noticeable both while playing games and watching movies.

All in all, the TUF Gaming FX505 packs a brilliant display that doesn't flicker at any brightness level and offers a good viewing experience. Besides, the contrast ratio is also pretty high. Overall, the slim bezels, wide color gamut, and an impressive refresh rate make this something every gamer would appreciate.

Keyboard and trackpad

If you are into gaming on laptops, you would want a keyboard that can take some abuse. Fortunately, the TUF FX505G comes with a rugged keyboard that's ready to take a beating. The key travel is satisfactory and doesn't make a lot of noise. Asus claims that the keys are made for at least 20 million lifetime presses.

It is an RGB-backlit keyboard with 4-zone illumination which can be controlled using the pre-installed AURA software. The WASD keys are similar to the ones seen on Asus' ROG Strix series laptops.

The laptop uses an Elan plastic trackpad which supports Windows Precision drivers. We wouldn't call it the best trackpad that is seen on a laptop, as it failed to register our gestures more often than not. It is good enough to do the tasks, but the company could have used a better trackpad here.

Performance

The best thing about the TUF FX505G is its ability to run graphics-intensive games without breaking a sweat. We had the top-end model for review that is powered by a six-core Intel Core i7-8750H processor backed by 16GB of RAM and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Ti 4GB GPU.

The cooling system on this laptop is something to be appreciated as it cools down the laptop quickly after we played some extensive games. The laptop uses Anti-Dust Cooling (ADC) dual-fans along with OverBoost technology, making the gaming experience really smooth. What's even better is that there's no amount of heat felt on the keyboard even when the laptop is pushed to its edge.

Though the device excels in all areas, it surely failed to impress on the audio front. Yes, the laptop uses underpowered speakers which do not make for a good listening experience.

Moreover, the TUF FX505G is fuelled by a 48Wh battery, and it would be criminal to expect a long-running battery reservoir from a gaming machine. We managed to use the device for at least 4 hours after a full charge. We watched some videos, listened to some music, browsed the internet with a brightness level of over 50 percent. It takes something around 2 hours to fully charge the laptop.

Verdict

Overall, the TUF FX505G is an excellent device and tick all the boxes for a good gaming machine. It comes in a compact form factor, it has a gorgeous display and powerful innards, to begin with. But it finally boils down to the pricing of the device which is a whopping Rs 1,29,990. It might be a deal breaker for many, but if you look beyond the flaws this is a great package that has top-of-the-line specs with a zippy gaming performance.

It could run all the graphics intensive games like a charm alongside your day to day tasks. If you aren't willing to shell out this amount of money, you can opt for the i5 variant which would cost a lot less and make for a great value for money.