Asus VivoBook 15 F517 Review: Impressive Blend Of Gaming And Productivity

VivoBook 15 F517: Specifications

CPU -- Intel Core i7-10750H

GPU -- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti (4GB)

Display -- 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080p) FHD panel 120Hz

RAM -- 8GB DDR4

Storage -- 256GB PCIe 3.0 SSD + 1TB 5200RPM HDD

Keyboard-- Full-sized backlit keyboard with num pad

Trackpad -- Multi-gesture trackpad with fingerprint sensor

Camera -- HD 720 web camera

Wireless -- Bluetooth 5.0 + Tri-Band Wi-Fi (2.4Ghz, 5.0GHz, and 6GHz) Battery -- 42Whr with fast charging Weight -- 2.1KG

VivoBook 15 F517 Design: Doesn't Look Like A Gaming Laptop

Even with a higher refresh rate display and a dedicated graphics card, the VivoBook 15 F517 doesn't try to appear as a gaming laptop one bit. It is more like a professional business laptop that is also capable of handling gaming.

I like the design choice made by the company for the VivoBook 15 F517 even though it is entirely made up of plastic. Contrary to the thin and light laptops, the VivoBook is a bit bulky, heavy and weighs at 2.1KG. Having a chunkier profile does have an advantage, as it has everything in terms of I/O.

The laptop has three USB-A ports, a USB Type-C port, a full-sized HDMI port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a proprietary charging port, and the device cannot be charged via the USB Type-C port.

In terms of looks, the laptop doesn't feel a bit cheap, given the color choice and there are laptops that look a lot better. However, they might not be able to offer the amount of performance that the Asus VivoBook 15 F517 offers.

VivoBook 15 F517 Display: 120Hz Refresh Rate

In 2020, for a laptop to be qualified as a gaming laptop should either have a high-resolution (2K or 4K) or a high refresh rate display and the 15.6-inch screen on the VivoBook 15 F517 is capable of refreshing at 120 times per second or simply it has a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

The device uses an IPS LCD panel with 100 percent sRGB color gamut coverage. It gets decently bright for indoor usage, and I didn't face any display centric issues on the VivoBook 15 F517.

If you are an e-sports fan or getting into gaming, especially with the online multi-player titles like PUBG or Fortnite, then having a laptop with a higher refresh rate display will give you an edge over other gamers.

It is a big laptop with 1080p resolution and has thick bezels on the top and bottom part when compared to the other modern laptops. Having thick bezels is not an issue for me. However, it does make it look heavy and bulky.

COVID-19 outbreak has cut down the traveling and for the entire testing period, the laptop has been on my desk, so either the big bezels or the bulky design isn't something that got me worried. However, if you are a traveller, then think twice before getting this, as carrying a 2.1KG laptop could be a hassle.

VivoBook 15 F517: Keyboard And Trackpad

The VivoBook 15 F517 has a full-sized chicklet keyboard with a dedicated num-pad. This is a backlit keyboard and offers 1.4mm key travel. Be it gaming or typing a drafting a story or a presentation, the keyboard can handle everything without any issue.

The laptop also has a standard trackpad with a built-in fingerprint sensor. It is very accurate and supports multi-touch gestures. However, if you are into gaming, then I recommend you to get a wired or a wireless mouse.

VivoBook 15 F517: CPU Performance

The VivoBook 15 F517 is powered by the Intel Core i7-10750H six-core 12-thread gaming CPU with a base clock speed of 2.6GHz, and it can reach up to 5.0GHz using Max Turbo Velocity. The CPU is built on 14nm architecture and comes with a TDP of 45W, which can be down-configured to 35W.

On Geekebench 5, the device scored 1042 points on single-core and 4587 points on multi-core performance. These scores are slightly lower than the points posted by the Asus ROG Strix G15, which is also powered by the Intel Core i7-10750H.

On Cinebench R20, the laptop posted 2302 points, which is again slightly less than the scores posted by the Asus ROG Strix G15, which comes with a vapor chamber cooling technology, and helps the device to maintain the peak performance for an extended period.

Most games even today depend on the single-core CPU performance, and the VivoBook 15 F517 is excellent at that, capable of offering a best-in-class gaming performance across the titles. Do note that, there is a 10 to 20 percent CPU performance difference between the Asus ROG Strix G15 and the VivoBook 15 F517. Whereas when it comes to pricing, the ROG Strix G15 costs almost double as of the VivoBook 15 F517, which makes this laptop an excellent value-for-money device.

VivoBook 15 F517: GPU Performance

On Superposition Benchmark, the laptop logged 6970 points with an average FPS of 52.14 with the graphics quality set to medium at 1080p resolution. The GTX 1650 Ti on the VivoBook 15 F517 outperforms the Dell G3 15 3500, powered by the GTX 1650 as the VivoBook has a better CPU and GPU.

On GTA: V, the laptop offered an average FPS of 97.93 at 1080p resolution, which makes it highly playable. Games like PUBG or Fortnite will offer similar frame rates if not better on the VivoBook 15 F517.

VivoBook 15 F517: PCMark 10 and 3DMark Performance

On PCMark 10, the device got 4611 points with an average CPU clock speed of 4.5GHz and an average GPU memory clock speed of 1.3GHz. The max noted CPU temperature was 95-degree centigrade, and the maximum noted GPU temperature was 68-degree centigrade. Lastly, the max CPU power consumption was at 73watts.

On 3DMark, the device scored 3282 points with an average FPS of 23.4. The CPU temperature went up to 95-degree centigrade, and the peak GPU temperature was 81-degree centigrade.

VivoBook 15 F517: Battery Life

The VivoBook 15 F517 comes with a 43Whr battery, which is slightly smaller in size. Considering the power-hungry CPU and GPU, don't expect the laptop to last longer. In my usage, the laptop lasted for three to three and a half hours with regular use.

If you want a laptop that can last all day, then the VivoBook 15 F517 might not make the cut. However, do note that no laptop with this kind of hardware offers all-day battery life. So, if you want a laptop that can last longer, then you might have to consider a laptop with a 15W CPU.

Verdict

The VivoBook 15 F517 doesn't try to overdo anything. The laptop has a higher-refresh-rate panel with a capable GPU but is designed in such a way that it doesn't look like a gaming machine. If you are a multi-tasker, who likes to open a lot of apps and software, then it is best to upgrade the RAM to 16GB.

Unlike most of the gaming laptops, there is no RGB lighting, and the amount of I/O options on the VivoBook 15 F517 is exceptional. Features like a dedicated num-pad, fingerprint sensor, and a web camera make it an excellent business laptop.

If you want a gaming laptop that doesn't look like one, then the VivoBook 15 F517 is the device to consider. Even when it comes to pricing, there are only a handful of laptops based on the 10th Gen Core i7 H series processors that cost less than Rs. 90,000.