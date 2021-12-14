Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED Review: Makes Content Creation And Consumption Priority

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i5-11300H

Display: 14.0-inch OLED- (2880 x 1800) 90Hz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Memory: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen3

Battery: 63WHr

OS: Windows 11

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED Design: Typical Vivobook-Style

The Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED looks a lot like other Vivobooks that Asus launched this year. On top of that, there are some design elements such as an embossed Asus Vivobook logo at the back. There is also a different finish on the enter button, which also gives the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED a unique character.

The bezels on the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED aren't the thinnest that we have seen this year; however, they are not the thickest either. Even in terms of I/O, the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED has everything that one might expect from a laptop of this class -- dual USB-A ports, USB Type-C ports, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card slot, and a DC port.

Given how this laptop is targeted towards content creators, the brand should have included a full-sized SD card slot rather than a microSD card slot. Despite having a dedicated graphics card, the device just weighs at 1.4KG, which makes it an excellent companion for people who are always on the move.

For the entirety of using the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, it almost felt like an ultrabook, due to the lightweight design and the 14-inch display. The design and weight ensure that the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED gives you all the computing capability that is also easy to carry even in a sling bag.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED Display: Nothing Comes Close

The display is definitely the highlighting factor of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED. The laptop not only has an OLED display, but it has a 1440p 90Hz OLED display with Pantone validated color calibration. The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, again an important factor for content creators.

Besides, this is also a 90Hz panel capable of reproducing a peak brightness of 600nits with support for HDR. The display has 100 percent DCI-P3 colorspace coverage, making it a colorful and color-accurate panel.

With a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, the blacks look blacker, the reds, greens, and blues look punchier without feeling oversaturated. The display also has additional features like the blue light reduction for eye care, 0.2ms response time, and is capable of producing 1.07 billion colors.

A color-accurate display is important for both content creators and content consumers. Even if you are into gaming, you will appreciate the popping colors and high-contrast color profile that OLED reproduces when compared to laptops with LCDs.

I watched plenty of movies and web series on the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and was happy with the overall performance of the display. Another important aspect of an OLED display is that it consumers less power when compared to other types of display, which will result in improved picture quality.

Having a 90Hz display also makes the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED a sort of gaming laptop, albeit, the GTX 1650 might not be the most powerful GPU you might find on a gaming laptop of this price range. Again, those machines definitely won't have a display that could even come closer to the 2K 90Hz OLED display on the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED Keyboard And Trackpad

The Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED comes with a full-sized keyboard with backlighting. The keys offer a good amount of travel and they are very firm. Moreover, the power button also has a built-in fingerprint sensor. Once you set up the Windows Hello Face Unlock, you can press the power button once and the device will unlock by registering the power button.

The trackpad in itself has a few tricks up its sleeves. As the laptop does not have a dedicated Numpad, you can summon a num pad on the trackpad by pressing the button on the top right corner. This works as expected. However, sometimes I would accidentally turn on the num pad which did come between my work and me.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED Audio And Web Camera

The built-in speakers on the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED are nothing special. In fact, I felt that in some cases the sound would start to crack at higher volume levels. Given this is a laptop made for content creators, the brand should have offered slightly better speakers, and maybe they should have borrowed a setup from their high-end ROG gaming laptops.

As per the web camera, the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED has a typical 720p camera with a privacy shutter. This blocks the complete camera sensor. So, even if someone hacks your laptop and gets access to the web camera, they won't be able to get anything from it. The performance of the web camera is on par with other laptops and works great in normal lighting conditions.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED Performance

The Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED can be considered as a mid-tier content-creator class notebook. The device is powered by the Intel Core i5-11300H, a quad-core eight-thread CPU with a base clock speed of 3.1GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.4GHz. It also comes with the Intel Iris Xe Graphics, the latest and the most powerful integrated GPU from Intel.

The device also has the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB video memory. The rest of the specifications include 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 3 based SSD. Again, some of these specifications of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED are reminiscent of entry-level laptops, except for the display.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED Geekbench 5 And Cinebench R23 Performance

On Geekbench 5, the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H scored 1437 points on single-core and 4862 points on multi-core CPU test. Similarly, on Cinebench R23, the computer-scored 1412 points on single-core and 5696 points on multi-core performance.

These numbers are clearly in line with other laptops with similar specifications. This proves that Asus has not made any compromises to the cooling solution just makes this laptop thin and light. The performance is pretty good for a laptop based on a mid-tier mobile CPU with a TDP of 35W.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED Blender Benchmark Performance

Here are the numbers that we obtained from various rendering tests from the Blender benchmark. To complete the BMW27 render test, the laptop takes slightly over seven minutes while it takes around 20 minutes to complete the classroom test. Again, these are pretty good numbers for a laptop that costs less than Rs. 80,000.

Verdict: Buy It For The Display

You might find a laptop that has similar specs as the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED for a lot less. However, what you will not find on these laptops is that bright and color-accurate, high-refresh-rate OLED display. If you are a content creator, who doesn't want to spend a tonne on an external display and wants to do most of their work on the built-in laptop screen.

For someone who wants a slightly more performance-oriented machine, you might be better off with a gaming laptop, albeit, you might require an external monitor.

Not just for content creators, even for the content consumers, who love to see more colors will also love the display on the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED. In fact, you can play most AAA games and easily get over 60fps at 1080p at medium graphics settings with ease. Overall, if you are picky about how your videos look, then the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED is a great entry-level laptop tailormade for content creators.