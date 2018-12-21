ASUS VivoBook X505ZA review: A Ryzen-powered notebook for the budget conscious

Specifications

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) NanoEdge display

AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Processor, 2.0 GHz (2 M Cache, up to 3.6 GHz)

AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics

Up to 16GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM

1TB 5400RPM HDD

2 x stereo speakers with ASUS SonicMaster technology

Windows 10 Home

Dual Band 2X2 MIMO

802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

42Whrs Lithium-polymer, 3-cell battery

Design

Honestly, the construction of the VivoBook X505 isn't its best trait but is still good enough considering the price. The lid is built out of aluminum that has a brushed finish and has a flex too.

The plastic cover feels rugged and can take a beating. It has rubber stands on all four sides along with two vents and two speaker grills. On the inside, you get a 15.6-inch NanoEdge display with narrow bezels. The sides bezels are noticeably thin, however, the forehead and chin are pretty thick. The screen offers up to 81 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The new VivoBook Series has a wider variety of ports and connectors on any ASUS laptop. This ensures that virtually any device new or old can connect to them. The ports include full-sized HDMI ports that allow the laptop to connect to any existing projector or TV and a USB Type-C ports that can support future generations of devices that will use it.

Overall, the VivoBook isn't the best looking or the most aesthetically pleasing laptop out there. But, it does have a pretty solid structure that would be durable for a long time.

Display

The Asus Vivobook X505 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. It offers a screen ratio of 16:9 and makes for a decent viewing experience. The display is anti-reflective and colors look good and vivid on the display.

Even though the display is FHD (1,920 x 1,080), the pictures produced are sharp with an ample amount of details, while offering a good color reproduction.

The display is bright enough and color reproduction is also impressive, but the viewing angles are something the company should have taken care of. The blacks look grey and the images sometimes appear to be pale. This is obviously a setback, and we would have liked a better display on the new VivoBook.

Keyboard and trackpad

The keyboard and the palm rest area seems like metal, but actually isn't. Also, it shows a bit of flex which doesn't feel right. The keyboard also comes sans the num pad which is odd considering it's a 15.6-inch laptop.

The keys are big and the travel is also good. It might take some time to get used to the layout, but once you get the hang of it, your typing sessions would be much smoother. The keyboard isn't backlit, but that's forgivable at this price point.

Speaking of the trackpad, we faced no problems there. It is smooth and responsive and comes with support for Windows 10 gestures. Its multi-gesture input with up to 4-finger gestures makes it easy to switch applications or screens. It even supports handwriting recognition for an additional input option or signatures.

Performance

For a week, we used the new VivoBook as our daily driver. There was extensive use of Chrome browser, multimedia, mild gaming, and long typing sessions. I must say, the kickoff was pretty sluggish but we decided to give it some time and guess what it worked. As the device warmed up, we hardly noticed any lag or stutter.

During our time with the device, we used Google Chrome browser with multiple windows opened in the background, but still, there was no sign of slowing down during the process, all thanks to the AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Processor.

We tried playing a few low-end games on the notebook and it managed to perform well, with a few hiccups in the process. But, it's definitely not meant for high-end gaming, as it might not be able to deliver the performance one would expect while firing up some graphics-heavy games.

The VivoBook X5050 is powered by a 42Wh 3-cell battery which isn't big enough for a laptop that is 15.6 inches. We were disappointed by the battery backup as it only managed to last around 4 hours which could be a dealbreaker for many. This is actually very offsetting considering the low-end hardware. But this is something we've seen with many Ryzen-powered devices in the past.

Verdict

Overall, the VivoBook X505 is an impressive laptop for the people who do not wish to shell out a huge sum for a laptop. With the price starting at Rs 30,990, you can't expect much from it, but it can still be configured to get the most out of it.

We are impressed by the sleek form factor of the laptop, allowing us to carry it around with ease. It also offers some top features like a good cooling system which is complemented by the good sound quality.

Of course, the battery life and the display are something that was disappointing. But if you look beyond the flaws, this could be a really good alternative for your daily driver.